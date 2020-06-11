comscore ASUS TUF A15 featuring AMD Ryzen R5 available on Amazon India
ASUS TUF A15 featuring AMD Ryzen R5-4600H now available on Amazon India

The FA506 which is the ASUS TUF A15 Bonfire Black edition is now on sale on Amazon India and priced at Rs 60,990.

  Published: June 11, 2020 6:20 PM IST
Asus TUF Gaming A15 and A17 AMD Ryzen 4000

ASUS launched the TUF A15 laptop earlier this month, and now the device is up for sale on Amazon India. The FA506 which is the TUF A15 Bonfire Black edition is now on sale on Amazon India and priced at Rs 60,990. The TUF A15 laptop is part of the new lineup of TUF laptops and ROG desktops that ASUS launched in India. These laptops come with the newest generation of 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile processors. On the desktop end of things, the company is launching the Asus ROG Strix GA35 and Asus ROG Strix GA15 desktops. Among these two, the GA35 is the flagship desktop which features a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU. Also Read - Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale: Check HP, Dell, Asus, Acer laptops under Rs 60,000

Asus TUF Gaming A15 and A17 laptops

Both the TUF Gaming A15 and A17 sport up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor which includes 8-cores and 16-threads. These are paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU (A15 only) or GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU (A17). These also feature IPS-level displays up to 144Hz (A15) or 120Hz (A17) both with adaptive sync to reduce lag, stuttering, and visual tearing. Also Read - Asus ROG III 12GB RAM variant spotted in benchmarks

The new TUF Gaming A15 and A17 laptops have a smaller and more portable chassis than its predecessors. These also feature dual M.2 PCIe SSD slots along with a tertiary HDD slot in some models. These are available in two color options which include Fortress Gray or Bonfire Black. These have a subtle honeycomb patterning around the base adds grip and echoes hexagon reinforcements around the chassis. Also Read - Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India; goes all AMD

Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India; goes all AMD

Also Read

Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India; goes all AMD

The keyboard features a full-sized desktop design as the template when laying down the deck for our latest deployments. The new TUF Gaming laptops come with two USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-A ports and one USB 3.2 Gen-2 Type-C. The A17 laptop supports G-SYNC monitors via its DisplayPort 1.4 alternate mode, and a dedicated HDMI 2.0b port lets you plug in a projector, additional monitor, or big-screen TV. Another USB port provides additional connectivity on the right.

As for the pricing of the devices, the TUF A15 Bonfire Black starts from 60,990, while the Fortress Grey variant starts from 62,990. The TUF A17 Fortress Grey starts from 60,990. The Asus TUF A15 Bonfire Black edition is available on Amazon India while the TUF A15 Fortress Gray color option will be available across offline stores, Reliance Stores as well as Amazon India. The TUF A17 will be available on Flipkart from mid June onwards.

 

