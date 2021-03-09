comscore Asus TUF Dash F15 rugged gaming launched in India: Price, specifications
Asus TUF Dash F15 rugged gaming launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus TUF Dash F15 with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade build launched in India. Here's everything you need to know about the new rugged gaming laptop.

Asus has launched its new TUF Dash F15 rugged gaming laptop in India. The new laptop is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core H-series processors, it comes with up to 240Hz refresh rate display and features a MIL-STD-810H military-grade build. To recall, the Asus TUF Dash F15 was initially unveiled at CES 2021 back in January. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new rugged gaming laptop. Also Read - Asus VivoBook 14 Flip (Intel) Review: Doesn't qualify as a workhorse but gets the basics done

Asus TUF Dash F15: Price in India, Availability

Asus TUF Dash F15 starts at Rs 1,3990 for the Eclipse Grey colour option. The Moonlight White colour option starts at Rs 1,20,990. It will be made available via Flipkart, Amazon, Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores and other offline retailers by the end of March. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 could be the first to offer a whopping 18GB RAM, listing reveals

Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 launch date revealed, dot matrix secondary display teased

Asus TUF Dash F15: Specifications

Asus TUF Dash F15 sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with 144Hz and 240Hz display refresh rate options. The 240Hz variant comes with a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and 3 milliseconds of response time. It is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The device comes with up to 32GB of RAM along with up to a M.2 PCIe 1TB SSD. There is an additional SSD slot, which can be used for storage expansion. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home operating system and is backed by a 76Whr battery, which the company claims can deliver over 16 hours of video playback.

The laptop comes bundled with a 200W power adapter and it also supports 100W Power Delivery (PD) charging. For cooling, the laptop features a dual-fan channel air cooling system with 0db Technology that switches off the built-in fans completely when CPU and GPU temperatures drop below 50-degree Celsius.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, a Thunderbolt 4 port, 3 USB-Type A (3.2 Gen1) ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a RJ45 port.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2021 8:27 PM IST

