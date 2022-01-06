comscore Asus unveils new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop with 17-inch foldable display: View pics
News

Asus unveils 2022 Zenbook line-up with a new foldable display laptop: Check details

Laptops

When folded fully along the 180° hinge, it's a 12.5-inch device. Asus claims it can be used as a PC, Laptop, Tablet, On-Screen Keyboard and a Book

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Asus has unveiled its new 2022 Zenbook premium laptop lineup. This includes some brand new designs which make use of foldable displays. The company has revealed laptops in three form factors: foldable, convertible, and traditional. The display sizes of new Asus Zenbook laptops go up to 17 inches and the machines are powered by Intel and AMD processors. Also Read - CES 2022: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 9 series SoC announced

New Zenbook Line-up

Asus has launched Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, a 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop and Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, a laptop that commemorates the 25th anniversary of the first Asus laptop sent into outer space. Also Read - Asus unveils ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet at CES 2022, with support for external GPUs

Also Read - AMD Ryzen 6000 processors launched at CES 2022: First to integrate Microsoft's Pluton security chip

The other new models include the Zenbook 14 OLED, a 14-inch laptop with new colors and a new monogram logo.

Asus also unveiled Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED, a dual-display 15.6-inch laptop with a 14-inch tilting Asus ScreenPad Plus. Additionally, the Taiwanese company launched the Zenbook 14X OLED, a laptop with 16:10 14-inch screen which also features Asus ScreenPad or NumberPad 2.0.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Asus claims the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop. Its display was co-developed by ASUS in partnership with Intel and BOE Technology Group. The laptop offers users two sizes of OLED display in one device. It constitutes a 4:3, 17.3-inch, 2.5K touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two 3:2, 12.5-inch, 1920 x 1280 displays.

When folded fully along the 180° hinge, it’s a 12.5-inch device. Asus claims it can be used as a PC, Laptop, Tablet, On-Screen Keyboard and a Book. The company also offers an Asus ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad. The screen can additionally be split into multiple windows.

The screen has Dolby Vision HDR enabled and is also TÜV Rheinland certified. The foldable screen laptop is accompanied with Dolby Atmos audio and a quad-speaker Harman Kardon-certified, Dolby Atmos sound system.

In terms of performance, the machine gets 12th Generation Intel Core i7 U-Series processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. For connecting to peripherals there are two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, which support fast charging. Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be available for purchase in the mid-year of 2022.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2022 10:21 AM IST

