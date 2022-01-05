comscore Asus unveils ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet at CES 2022, with support for external GPUs
Asus unveils ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet at CES 2022, with support for external GPUs

Asus ROG Flow Z13 sports a 13.4-inch display and a kickstand. It is powered by the latest Intel Core i9-12900H processor paired with the Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

(Image: Asus)

Asus’s Republic of Gamers sub-brand is one of the top choices for most gamers when it comes to PC gaming. Now, the company is looking to get into the tablet gaming space with its ROG Flow Z13. The new Windows-based gaming tablet looks to provide a one of its kind portable gaming experience to its users with game and accessory compatibility rivalled by none. Also Read - Intel launches new 12th-Gen Alder Lake chipsets for ‘desktop-like’ performance on laptops

Asus during its CES 2022 keynote announced its ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet, which comes with a 13.4-inch display and a kickstand. It is basically a high-end gaming laptop crammed into a 12mm thick tablet form factor. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet. Also Read - CES 2022: Qualcomm, Microsoft developing custom chip for lightweight AR glasses

Asus ROG Flow Z13: Price, availability

Asus ROG Flow Z13 will be made available by Q2 2022. The company has not revealed the price or the availability landscape of the gaming tablet as of now. Also Read - CES 2022: This Mercedes Benz concept car delivers 1,000 km of range on a single charge

Asus ROG Flow Z13: Specifications

(Image: Asus)

Asus ROG Flow Z13 sports a 13.4-inch display and a kickstand. It is powered by the latest Intel Core i9-12900H processor paired with the Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It will come with support for DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 storage. Apart from this, the Z13 also brings in support to connect an external GPU enclosure. Paired with the Asus XG Mobile eGPU kit users will be able to connect the Z13 with an RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU.

The device will be offered with a 1080p IPS touchscreen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate or with a 4K IPS touchscreen with support for a 60Hz refresh rate. Both the variants will come with Gorilla Glass protection and a detachable keyboard with per-key RGB backlighting.

The tablet will come with support for up to 100W PD charging. In terms of I/O options, the Z13 will sport a Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, an eGPU port, one USB-A 2.0 port, a UHS-II class microSD card reader, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone jack.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 8:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 5, 2022 8:31 AM IST

