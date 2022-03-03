Asus on Thursday launched the Vivobook 13 slate detachable laptop in India. Asus says that its newly launched laptop is ‘designed for people who are always on the go and prefer a more flexible way of consuming content.’ Also Read - Asus 8z launched in India with Snapdragon 888 5G, 4,000mAh battery

On the feature front, Asus’ newly launched two-in-one convertible laptop sports a 13.3-inch OLED display, runs the Windows 11 operating system and packs a 50Whr battery. It comes with a detachable keyboard that attaches to the display magnetically. Inside the box you also get the Asus Pen 2.0 stylus and a backrest for adjusting the screen as per your convenience. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5s review: A prosaic gaming beast in town

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate price and availability

The newly launched Asus Vivobook 13 Slate starts in India at Rs 45,990 and will be available online via Asus e-shop, Amazon India, Flipkart and offline stores starting March 3. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 35,000 in India (February 2022): Check out list here

The base variant of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate with the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of space, 13.3-inch touchscreen FHD OLED display, Window 11 costs Rs 45,990 and it will be available in India via Amazon, Flipkart, Asus Exclusive Store, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

The variant with Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13.3-inch touchscreen FHD OLED display, Windows 11, fingerprint sensor, stand, Asus Pen 2.0 stylus and stylus holder costs Rs 57,990 and it will be available in India via Asus Exclusive Store, Reliance Digital stores, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Lastly, the top variant of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate with Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, 13.3-inch touchscreen FHD OLED display, Windows 11, fingerprint sensor, sleeve, stand, Asus Pen 2.0 and stylus holder costs Rs 62,990 and will be available in India via Amazon India, Flipkart, Asus Exclusive Store, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate specs

The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED comes with a 13.3-inch OLED HDR display with a screen ratio of 16:9, resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, a time response of 0.2 ms, and 550 nits of peak brightness. It comes with Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos. The newly launched laptop is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor that is coupled with up to 256GB PCIe 3.0 SSD onboard or up to 128GB eMMC, up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM. It runs the Windows 11 OS and it is backed by a 50 Wh lithium-polymer battery.

For connectivity the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate has Intel WiFi 6 with Gig+ and Bluetooth 5.2. Additionally, The Vivobook 13 Slate comes with a power button that features an integrated single sign-on fingerprint sensor. It comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 5MP camera at the front and a 13MP camera at the back.