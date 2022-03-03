comscore Asus Vivobook 13 Slate launched in India: Check price, specs, features
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Asus Vivobook 13 Slate with detachable keyboard launched in India
News

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate with detachable keyboard launched in India

Laptops

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate will go on sale in India starting March 3.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate

Image: Asus

Asus on Thursday launched the Vivobook 13 slate detachable laptop in India. Asus says that its newly launched laptop is ‘designed for people who are always on the go and prefer a more flexible way of consuming content.’ Also Read - Asus 8z launched in India with Snapdragon 888 5G, 4,000mAh battery

On the feature front, Asus’ newly launched two-in-one convertible laptop sports a 13.3-inch OLED display, runs the Windows 11 operating system and packs a 50Whr battery. It comes with a detachable keyboard that attaches to the display magnetically. Inside the box you also get the Asus Pen 2.0 stylus and a backrest for adjusting the screen as per your convenience. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5s review: A prosaic gaming beast in town

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate price and availability

The newly launched Asus Vivobook 13 Slate starts in India at Rs 45,990 and will be available online via Asus e-shop, Amazon India, Flipkart and offline stores starting March 3. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 35,000 in India (February 2022): Check out list here

The base variant of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate with the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of space, 13.3-inch touchscreen FHD OLED display, Window 11 costs Rs 45,990 and it will be available in India via Amazon, Flipkart, Asus Exclusive Store, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

The variant with Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13.3-inch touchscreen FHD OLED display, Windows 11, fingerprint sensor, stand, Asus Pen 2.0 stylus and stylus holder costs Rs 57,990 and it will be available in India via Asus Exclusive Store, Reliance Digital stores, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Lastly, the top variant of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate with Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, 13.3-inch touchscreen FHD OLED display, Windows 11, fingerprint sensor, sleeve, stand, Asus Pen 2.0 and stylus holder costs Rs 62,990 and will be available in India via Amazon India, Flipkart, Asus Exclusive Store, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate specs

The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED comes with a 13.3-inch OLED HDR display with a screen ratio of 16:9, resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, a time response of 0.2 ms, and 550 nits of peak brightness. It comes with Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos. The newly launched laptop is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor that is coupled with up to 256GB PCIe 3.0 SSD onboard or up to 128GB eMMC, up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM. It runs the Windows 11 OS and it is backed by a 50 Wh lithium-polymer battery.

For connectivity the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate has Intel WiFi 6 with Gig+ and Bluetooth 5.2. Additionally, The Vivobook 13 Slate comes with a power button that features an integrated single sign-on fingerprint sensor. It comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 5MP camera at the front and a 13MP camera at the back.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 3, 2022 3:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon Summer Edition Deals live: up to 40 percent off on AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and more
Deals
Amazon Summer Edition Deals live: up to 40 percent off on AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and more
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate with detachable keyboard launched in India

Laptops

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate with detachable keyboard launched in India

Vi vs Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Top prepaid plans under Rs 500

Telecom

Vi vs Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Top prepaid plans under Rs 500

Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details

Electric Vehicle

Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details

Ukraine crisis: EA removes Russian teams from FIFA 22, NHL 22 video games

Gaming

Ukraine crisis: EA removes Russian teams from FIFA 22, NHL 22 video games

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra reveals new teaser for three electric SUV: Watch video

Amazon Summer Edition Deals live: up to 40 percent off on AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and more

Vi vs Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Top prepaid plans under Rs 500

Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details

Ukraine crisis: EA removes Russian teams from FIFA 22, NHL 22 video games

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate with detachable keyboard launched in India

Laptops

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate with detachable keyboard launched in India
Asus 8z arrives in India with Snapdragon 888 5G, 4,000mAh battery

Mobiles

Asus 8z arrives in India with Snapdragon 888 5G, 4,000mAh battery
Asus Z8 with Snapdragon 888 SoC to launch in India on February 28

Mobiles

Asus Z8 with Snapdragon 888 SoC to launch in India on February 28
Asus ROG Phone 5s review: A prosaic gaming beast in town

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5s review: A prosaic gaming beast in town
Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 888+ SoC launched: Price in India, specs

Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 888+ SoC launched: Price in India, specs

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 9 5G का रेंडर लीक, नई डिजाइन के साथ मिलेंगे ये दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

WhatsApp लाया कमाल का फीचर, वॉइस नोट रिकॉर्ड करते समय कर पाएंगे पॉज और रिज्यूम

रियलमी लेकर आई 12GB RAM वाला एक और स्मार्टफोन, मिलते हैं कमाल के फीचर्स

OnePlus Nord 3 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 150W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट

फ्री फायर मैक्स के लेटेस्ट रिडीम कोड्स दिलाएंगे ये खास आइटम, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

Latest Videos

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Features

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts
MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India

News

MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India
Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Features

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

News

Mahindra reveals new teaser for three electric SUV: Watch video
Electric Vehicle
Mahindra reveals new teaser for three electric SUV: Watch video
Amazon Summer Edition Deals live: up to 40 percent off on AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and more

Deals

Amazon Summer Edition Deals live: up to 40 percent off on AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and more
Vi vs Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Top prepaid plans under Rs 500

Telecom

Vi vs Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Top prepaid plans under Rs 500
Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details

Electric Vehicle

Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details
Ukraine crisis: EA removes Russian teams from FIFA 22, NHL 22 video games

Gaming

Ukraine crisis: EA removes Russian teams from FIFA 22, NHL 22 video games

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers