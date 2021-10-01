Asus Vivobook 15 OLED with up to 16GB RAM, Windows 10 launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus has launched its new VivoBook 15 OLED in India in multiple Intel and AMD configurations. The laptop comes with up to Intel Core i7 or up to AMD Ryzen 5 processors. It features up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM along with up to 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD or 1TB SATA HDD. It runs Windows 10 and will be upgradable to Windows 11. Also Read - How to redeem, earn, and subscribe Super Coin balance on Flipkart

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: Price in India

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED is priced at Rs 46,990 for the Intel Core i3 variant, at Rs 68,990 for the Core i5 variant with 16GB RAM, Core i5 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 65,990. The Core i7 variant is priced at Rs 81,990. Whereas, the AMD variant is priced at Rs 62,990.

The Core i3 variant will be made available via Flipkart and Amazon, while the Core i5/16GB RAM variant and the AMD variant will be made available exclusively on Flipkart. The Core i7 variant will be made available via Amazon and leading offline retails stores. Lastly the Core i5/8GB RAM variant will be made available exclusively via offline retail stores.

The laptop will be made available in Hearty Gold, Indie Black, and Transparent Silver colour options, starting October 3 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, and from October 2 to Flipkart Plus members.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: Specifications

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED sports a 15.6-inch full HD OLED display with VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black, 100 percent DCIe colour gamut, Pantone validated colour reproduction and TUV Rheinland certification. It will come with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM along with up to 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD or up to 1TB SATA HDD.

The laptop comes in various processor offerings: Intel Core i3-1115G4, Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Core i7-1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U. It runs Windows 10 and is upgradeable to Windows 11 once it is available. Connecitivty options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth v5, 2x USB 2.0 ports, 1x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1x HDMI port, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack and 1x microSD card reader. The laptop is backed by a 42Whr lithium-ion battery.