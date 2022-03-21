Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED, the convertible notebook from the brand has been launched in India. Boasted to be the world’s slimmest convertible laptop, the device measures 311x223x15.9mm and weighs 1.4kg. Also Read - Asus refreshes ROG Strix and TUF series laptops with major upgrades: Price in India, features

The new Asus laptop gets the custom 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design like the previous iterations that enable switching the laptop to a tablet. Here are the details of the new Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED laptop.

Asus ZenBook 14 Fip OLED price in India

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED price in India is set at Rs 91,900 for the base variant with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H chipset coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H option with 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage carries a price tag of Rs 1,12,990. The top-of-the-line variant with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor paired with 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD has been priced at Rs 1,34,990.

In terms of availability, Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and Asus online store and other e-stores from today. The company is offering a one-year international warranty on all three models.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED specs, features

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED which was initially showcased on the global stage last year has now made its way to India. The convertible ‘slim’ laptop features a 14-inch 2.8K 10-bit OLED NanoEdge display with 2,880 x 1,800-pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel has a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and touch support as well.

As for the internals, the system is powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900H processor paired with 16GB RAM at 4,266MHz frequency. It gets up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD. Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED equips Harman Kardon tuned speaker and comes with in-house AI Noise-Cancelling Audio technology to reduce ambient noise while on video calls. The laptop runs Windows 11 and has an HD webcam that has an electronic private shutter. For biometrics, it features a fingerprint scanner.

The laptop has a decent key travel space and includes a touchscreen Magic NumberPad 2.0 trackpad. The new Asus laptop packs a 63Wh battery with 100W USB Type-C fast charging support. Connectivity options include- Bluetooth v5.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0, microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.