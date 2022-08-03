ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15 (Touch) laptops launched in India: Details here

Taiwanese tech giant, ASUS on Wednesday launched its new lineup of laptops featuring Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15 (touch) in the Indian market. Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is equipped with a 14-inch 2.8K 90Hz OLED touchscreen. ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip features 14-inch IPS panel with a Full HD+ resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, Vivobook 15 is a sleek device with a 15.6-inches full HD screen. Also Read - Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15 (Touch) Price

The pricing for Zenbook Flip 14 starts from Rs 99,990 and goes on sales offline and online. While the pricing for Vivobook S 14 Flip starts from Rs 66,990, and Vivobook 15 at Rs 49,990 onwards and will be available online and offline.

“Balancing elegance and versatility, today we introduced an interesting line up of laptops in India with the Zenbook and Vivobook range as part of our aim to innovate and better serve our consumers across price segments. With our expanded line-up, we hope to provide a seamless computing experience to our customers. The new range has been enhanced with the best in class up-to-date features curated specifically for young working professionals,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401)

Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is equipped a 14-inch 2.8K 90Hz OLED touchscreen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 550 nits of brightness with a 4-sided NanoEdge design and 88 percent screen to body ratio. It also supports stylus input and can differentiate between 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It has 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design allowing the display to be flipped to any position. It is equipped with the latest gaming-grade intel 12th Gen H-series processors and has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM on all models.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (TP3402, TN3402)

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip features 14-inch IPS panel with a Full HD+ resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering 1920X1200 resolution. The touchscreen panel has a brightness of 300 nits. It also has been certified by TUF Rheinland for low blue light emissions. The ASUS Vivobook will be available in India in both Intel and AMD variants i.e. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with AMD Radeon Graphics, and Intel Core i512500H with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

ASUS Vivobook 15 (touch) (X1502)

Vivobook 15 is a sleek and a light-weight device providing the experience of a 15.6-inches full HD screen with slim bezels with an immersive 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. With a better screen, bigger battery, and enhanced computing capabilities, the Vivobook 15 is sleek and lighter than its predecessors, the company claims. The overall weight of the device is down to 1.7 Kg from 1.9kg.