comscore Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED goes up for pre-orders in India: Check details
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Asus Zenbook 17 Fold Oled Is Now Up For Pre Booking In India Sale Starts Next Month
News

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is now up for pre-booking in India, sale starts next month

Laptops

Asus has finally announced the sale details of its foldable laptop that it showcased at the CES event earlier this year. The laptop will arrive next month in the country and it's already up for pre-orders.

Highlights

  • The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is now up for pre-orders.
  • The foldable laptop is priced above Rs 3,00,000.
  • It will go on sale next month in the country.
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Asus at the CES 2022 event announced the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop. However, it wasn’t available for purchase in India as of yet. Now, Asus has confirmed that it is releasing the foldable laptop in India soon. The foldable laptop is now up for pre-orders and it will be available starting next month. Also Read - Asus launches Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop: Check price, specs, availability

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED pre-orders, sale, and price in India

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop is now available for pre-booking on the official website in India. It will go on sale starting November 10 in the country.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is priced at Rs 3,29,000 in the country, however, those who pre-book will get a discount and offers to make the effective price Rs 2,84,290. Other pre-order benefits include a free 500GB external SSD and a 3-year warranty pack + 1-year accidental damage protection.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED specifications and features

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED was announced earlier this year and is a unique offering by Asus. It comes with a hybrid design and has a foldable layout. Asus claims that it has done 30,000 cycles of the hinge test.

It can be used in six different modes, namely, Laptop Mode with BT keyboard, Laptop Mode with Virtual keyboard, Desktop Mode, Tablet Mode, Reader Mode, and Extended Mode.

It sports a 17.5-inch foldable OLED display with a3560 x 1920 pixels resolution. When foldable, users will be able to use the 12.5-inch screen. It comes with TUV Rheinland certification for low blue-light emissions.

The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7 1250U processor and has Intel Iris Xe graphics. It is paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

It has a 5MP Ai camera on the front for video calling and meetings. It supports the Asus ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad. The laptop has 2 x thunderbolt ports with up to 40 Gbps support. It has a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

  • Published Date: October 14, 2022 5:40 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India
News
Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India
Delhi-based startup launches smart helmet that wards off air pollution

automobile

Delhi-based startup launches smart helmet that wards off air pollution

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh with 32.73 km/kg fuel efficiency: Details here

News

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh with 32.73 km/kg fuel efficiency: Details here

Google rolls out passkey support for Android, Chrome

News

Google rolls out passkey support for Android, Chrome

Sony confirms PS5 God of Wat Ragnarok bundle

Gaming

Sony confirms PS5 God of Wat Ragnarok bundle

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Moto E22s to launch in India on October 17: Check specs, features

Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India

Mahindra XUV 400 to Hyundai Creta Facelift: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India:

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix, Sony LIV, Amazon Prime this week

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix, Sony LIV, Amazon Prime this week

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More