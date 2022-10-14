Asus at the CES 2022 event announced the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop. However, it wasn’t available for purchase in India as of yet. Now, Asus has confirmed that it is releasing the foldable laptop in India soon. The foldable laptop is now up for pre-orders and it will be available starting next month. Also Read - Asus launches Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop: Check price, specs, availability

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED pre-orders, sale, and price in India

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop is now available for pre-booking on the official website in India. It will go on sale starting November 10 in the country.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is priced at Rs 3,29,000 in the country, however, those who pre-book will get a discount and offers to make the effective price Rs 2,84,290. Other pre-order benefits include a free 500GB external SSD and a 3-year warranty pack + 1-year accidental damage protection.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED specifications and features

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED was announced earlier this year and is a unique offering by Asus. It comes with a hybrid design and has a foldable layout. Asus claims that it has done 30,000 cycles of the hinge test.

It can be used in six different modes, namely, Laptop Mode with BT keyboard, Laptop Mode with Virtual keyboard, Desktop Mode, Tablet Mode, Reader Mode, and Extended Mode.

It sports a 17.5-inch foldable OLED display with a3560 x 1920 pixels resolution. When foldable, users will be able to use the 12.5-inch screen. It comes with TUV Rheinland certification for low blue-light emissions.

The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7 1250U processor and has Intel Iris Xe graphics. It is paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

It has a 5MP Ai camera on the front for video calling and meetings. It supports the Asus ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad. The laptop has 2 x thunderbolt ports with up to 40 Gbps support. It has a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.