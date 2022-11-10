Asus on Thursday launched the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED as its new premium laptop in the foldable range. The all-new Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with a 17.3-inch foldable screen that has 100 percent DCI-P3 color. It is powered by the 12th Intel Core i7 processor and houses a terabyte of fast SSD storage. Also Read - Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is now up for pre-booking in India, sale starts next month

The new foldable Zenbook costs over Rs 3 lakh in India and is more expensive than the brand’s top-of-the-line ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED. Let’s take a look at its full details. Also Read - Google launches three Chromebooks dedicated for cloud gaming: Check price, specs, features

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED price in India

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is priced at Rs 3,29,990 in the country and it comes in the single Black color option. Also Read - BGR hosts second edition of BGR Gaming Awards in India: Check all details here

It will be available for purchase online as well as in offline authorized stores. This includes Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. The laptop will also be available in Asus Exclusive stores, ROG Stores, Asus dealers, and Asus e-shop.

Recently, the laptop went for pre-booking in India. Those who pre-ordered it are entitled to get a free external SSD, a 3-year warranty pack, and 1-year accidental damage protection.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED specifications and features

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a massive form factor for a laptop and its body is made out of Magnesium Aluminum alloy. It also has MIL-STF 810H military-grade certification.

It sports a 17.3-inch FOLED display with a 2560 x 1920 pixels resolution. When folded, the panel’s size is 12.5 with a 1920 x 1280 pixels resolution.

The screen has a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits of brightness, and a 1000000:1 contrast ratio. It also has Dolby Vision and DisplayHDR True Black 500 support.

The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7-1250U processor paired with Iris Xe graphics. It has 16GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 5200 MHz and 1TB of PCIe 4 SSD storage with a 6500 MB/s speed.

It comes with an ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard with Quick toggles support. It has a 5MP webcam on the front for video calls and meetings. There’s a quad-stereo speaker setup for audio and it supports Cortana and Alexa voice assistants.

The laptop packs a 75WHr battery with 65W fast charging support. The laptop boots on Windows 11 Home and has MyASUS and ScreenXpert 3 software pre-installed. It has WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5, and has Microsoft Office Home & Student subscription.

As for ports, the laptop has a 2x thunderbolt 4, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and others.