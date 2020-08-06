Asus has just launched its AMD Ryzen 4000 series powered ZenBook, and Vivobook laptops in the Indian market. This launch comes weeks after the company launched the Intel-powered products in the market. In addition, the company also launched the much-anticipated 14-inch flagship laptop, the ROG Zephyrus G14, and G15. We have already covered the details around the Zephyrus lineup in a dedicated report. Asus shared the specifications, pricing, and availability details around all the new laptops. All the products are available on sale starting from August 6 on multiple channels including retail stores, Amazon, and Flipkart. Let’s check out the details around the Asus ZenBook and Vivobook products here. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 with AMD Ryzen 4000 series chips launched in India

Asus ZenBook 14, VivoBook Ultra 14, 15, Flip 14, and S14 specifications

ZenBook 14 is likely “the world’s slimmest 14-inch” laptop with an AMD processor. The laptop features Ryzen 7 4700U CPU with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD. ZenBook 14 also features an FHD screen with NanoEdge design and “up to 22 hr battery” backup. The laptop will be available in the “Piney Grey” color. Moving to the Vivobook series, the Vivobook Ultra K15 KM513, Ultra 14 M413, Ultra 15 M513, and Flip 14 TM420 will get up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U. In addition, users will also 8GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. Ultra 15 will feature a hybrid storage solution with 1 TB hard drive and 256GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. All the devices will feature a LED-backlit screen along with FHD resolution. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale via Flipkart; check price, features and offers

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

VivoBook S14 will feature a 14-inch IPS display with an LED-backlit display with FHD resolution and a three-side Nano-Edge design. It will also feature up to Ryzen 7 4700U along with AMD Radeon graphics, and up to 8GB DDR4 RAM. Asus has also added 512GB M.2 SSD with 50Wh battery, Wi-Fi 6, integrated fingerprint sensor on the touchpad. The Flip 14 will be available in Bespoke Black color. On the other hand, Ultra 14, and 15 will be available in Cobalt Blue, Bespoke Black, and Dreamy White colors. Asus Vivobook Ultra K15 will be available in Heaty Gold, Indie Black, and Transparent Silver colors. S S14 will come in Gaia Green, Resolute Red, Dreamy White, and Indie Black colors. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is nearing launch, may get Snapdragon 865 Plus chip

Pricing information and availability

The ZenBook 14 YM425 is priced at Rs 69,990. We get VivoBook S14 M433 at Rs 59,990, and Ultra K15 KM 513 at Rs 54,990. Ultra 14 M413 and Ultra 15 M513 is priced at Rs 47,990. Flip 14 is priced at Rs 49,990. ZenBook 14, and Vivobook S14 models will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores. Vivobook Ultra K15 will only be available through retail stores and Ultra 14 will be available on Flipkart, 15 on Amazon India. Vivobook Flip 14 will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores while G15 will be available on Flipkart and retail stores.