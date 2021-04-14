Asus ZenBook Duo series updated with 11th Gen Intel chips: Price, specs

Asus has updated its dual-screen laptops for 2021 by launching the updated ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED in India. The major upgrades to these laptops come in the form of 11th Gen Intel processors as well as new prices. The ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) starts at a price of Rs 99,990 while the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) starts at a price of Rs 2,39,990. Asus will put up the ZenBook Duo 14 for sale starting today. Also Read - Worldwide PC shipments up 32% in Q1, Lenovo leads: Gartner

On the other hand, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED model will go on sale in May. Asus will put up both laptops on sale via Amazon and Flipkart, as well as offline retailers such as Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. The ZenBook Duo series comes with a dual-display setup. Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 5 to go on its first sale in India on April 15: Price, offers and more

Asus ZenBook Duo series specifications

The ZenBook Duo 14, as the name suggests, comes with a primary 14-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. This display supports 100 percent sRGB colours and brightness levels of up to 400 nits. The secondary display has a tilt mechanism and measures 12.6-inches. Called the ScreenPad Plus, it has a resolution of 1920 X 515 pixels and supports stylus input. Also Read - Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Review: Beast with a hot head

The main changes come in the form of the 11th Gen Intel processors. Users can equip the ZenBook Duo 14 with up to Intel Core i7-1156G7 processor, along with an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 dedicated graphics card. Buyers can also equip it with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 SSD. When it comes to ports, the laptop offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, one HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For wireless connectivity, it relies on Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity options. Asus has given the laptop Harman Kardon speakers. It also includes an artificial intelligence (AI) powered noise cancelling solution. The 70Wh battery on the ZenBook Duo 14 laptop is said to provide 17 hours of stamina on a single charge.

For the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15, Asus is offering a 15.6-inch OLED 4K display with a 178-degree viewing angle and a touch-enabled display. This display also supports up to 400 nits of brightness levels and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display is also Pantone validated, TUV Rheinland certified, and has VESA Display HDR 500 True Black certification.

Additionally, the second display comes with a 14.1-inch tilting ScreenPad Plus display that has 3840 x 1100 pixel resolution. The secondary display also supports stylus and has 400 nits peak brightness. Buyers can choose up to Intel Core i9-10980HK processor along with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.