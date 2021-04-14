comscore Asus ZenBook Duo series updated with 11th Gen Intel chips: Price, specs
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Asus ZenBook Duo series updated with 11th Gen Intel chips: Price, specifications and more
News

Asus ZenBook Duo series updated with 11th Gen Intel chips: Price, specifications and more

Laptops

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 laptops have been updated with 11th Gen Intel processors. Here are details.

ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED

Asus has updated its dual-screen laptops for 2021 by launching the updated ZenBook Duo 14 and  ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED in India. The major upgrades to these laptops come in the form of 11th Gen Intel processors as well as new prices. The ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) starts at a price of Rs 99,990 while the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) starts at a price of Rs 2,39,990. Asus will put up the ZenBook Duo 14 for sale starting today. Also Read - Worldwide PC shipments up 32% in Q1, Lenovo leads: Gartner

On the other hand, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED model will go on sale in May. Asus will put up both laptops on sale via Amazon and Flipkart, as well as offline retailers such as Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. The ZenBook Duo series comes with a dual-display setup. Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 5 to go on its first sale in India on April 15: Price, offers and more

Asus ZenBook Duo series specifications

The ZenBook Duo 14, as the name suggests, comes with a primary 14-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. This display supports 100 percent sRGB colours and brightness levels of up to 400 nits. The secondary display has a tilt mechanism and measures 12.6-inches. Called the ScreenPad Plus, it has a resolution of 1920 X 515 pixels and supports stylus input. Also Read - Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Review: Beast with a hot head

The main changes come in the form of the 11th Gen Intel processors. Users can equip the ZenBook Duo 14 with up to Intel Core i7-1156G7 processor, along with an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 dedicated graphics card. Buyers can also equip it with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 SSD. When it comes to ports, the laptop offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, one HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED_UX582

For wireless connectivity, it relies on Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity options. Asus has given the laptop Harman Kardon speakers. It also includes an artificial intelligence (AI) powered noise cancelling solution. The 70Wh battery on the ZenBook Duo 14 laptop is said to provide 17 hours of stamina on a single charge.

For the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15, Asus is offering a 15.6-inch OLED 4K display with a 178-degree viewing angle and a touch-enabled display. This display also supports up to 400 nits of brightness levels and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display is also Pantone validated, TUV Rheinland certified, and has VESA Display HDR 500 True Black certification.

Additionally, the second display comes with a 14.1-inch tilting ScreenPad Plus display that has 3840 x 1100 pixel resolution. The secondary display also supports stylus and has 400 nits peak brightness. Buyers can choose up to Intel Core i9-10980HK processor along with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 14, 2021 4:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Top 5 deals
Photo Gallery
Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Top 5 deals
Amazon Grand Gaming Days: Top 5 offers on Nintendo Switch Lite, Asus ROG Ryzen 5

Photo Gallery

Amazon Grand Gaming Days: Top 5 offers on Nintendo Switch Lite, Asus ROG Ryzen 5

Poco F series phone might not be that affordable as Poco X3 Pro, Poco India head hints

News

Poco F series phone might not be that affordable as Poco X3 Pro, Poco India head hints

Apple in talks with LG, Magna to manufacture its Car

News

Apple in talks with LG, Magna to manufacture its Car

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: A look at top deals on smartphones

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: A look at top deals on smartphones

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale starts: Offers on iPhone 11, LG Wing and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale starts: Offers on iPhone 11, LG Wing and more

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 75 launching in India with Mi 11X series phones

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 75 launching in India with Mi 11X series phones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Asus ZenBook Duo series updated with 11th Gen Intel chips: Price, specs

Poco F series phone might not be that affordable as Poco X3 Pro, Poco India head hints

Apple in talks with LG, Magna to manufacture its Car

Canon EOS R3 full-frame camera announced

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 75 launching in India with Mi 11X series phones

Top 5 e-learning platforms: Udemy, MasterClass, Udacity, and more

PUBG Mobile developer to launch new game called Undawn

OnePlus 9R first impressions: That s how you refresh in 2021

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Top 5 Oppo F19 alternative: From Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ZenBook Duo series updated with 11th Gen Intel chips: Price, specs

Laptops

Asus ZenBook Duo series updated with 11th Gen Intel chips: Price, specs
Worldwide PC shipments up 32% in Q1

Laptops

Worldwide PC shipments up 32% in Q1
ASUS ROG Phone 5 first sale date in India announced: Know details

Deals

ASUS ROG Phone 5 first sale date in India announced: Know details
Asus ROG Phone review

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone review
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Poco F3 जल्द हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगी कीमत

Poco M3 Pro 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 5G का मजा

iPhone 13 Pro की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, मिलेगा ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा और बहुत कुछ

Moto G20 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 से उठा पर्दा, जानें इसकी खूबियां

Latest Videos

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more
How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device
OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

News

Asus ZenBook Duo series updated with 11th Gen Intel chips: Price, specs
Laptops
Asus ZenBook Duo series updated with 11th Gen Intel chips: Price, specs
Poco F series phone might not be that affordable as Poco X3 Pro, Poco India head hints

News

Poco F series phone might not be that affordable as Poco X3 Pro, Poco India head hints
Apple in talks with LG, Magna to manufacture its Car

News

Apple in talks with LG, Magna to manufacture its Car
Canon EOS R3 full-frame camera announced

News

Canon EOS R3 full-frame camera announced
Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 75 launching in India with Mi 11X series phones

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 75 launching in India with Mi 11X series phones

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers