Asus has launched its new series of ZenBooks and VivoBooks laptops. Among key features are a 4K OLED display and 11th-gen Intel Core processors. With the new laptop portfolio, there is a special focus on convertibles, the company said in a press statement.

Asus' new laptops include flagship model Zenbook Flip S (UX371) as well as Zenbook Flip 13 (UX363). Asus Zenbook 14 (UX435) and Vivobook Flip 14 (TP470) have been unveiled as well. Here's a look at the new Asus Zenbooks and Vivobooks:

Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371)

The laptop features a 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display for bright enhanced visuals, thanks to ultra-vivid PANTONE Validated color accuracy. It sports slim bezels. It weighs slightly over 1 kg and is 13.9 mm thin. The ZenBook Flip S (UX371) packs Intel’s 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The Intel Evo platform certification enables a premium mobile performance.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13

The ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 is a Windows 10 Home laptop with a 13.3-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by Intel’s Core i7-1165G7 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Asus ZenBook Flip 13 also comes with Intel’s Integrated Iris Xe to enable seamless connectivity. Ports on the device include a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A), Thunderbolt 4 (Type C), and an HDMI port.

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX435)

The display on the ZenBook 14 series is a 14-inch 4-sided FHD LED Nanoedge touch one with screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. The laptop packs Intel’s 11th-gen core i7 processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU. The screen pad comes with ScreenXpert2.0 to help boost productivity.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470)

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ) features a flippable 360-degree Ergolift hinger. It is powered by Intel’s 11th-gen Core i5-1135G7 processor along with the Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics. The laptop packs up to 8GB RAM and a super-fast PCIe SSD solution.

Pricing

The ZenBook Flip S UX371EA is priced starting at Rs 149,990. The ZenBook Flip 13 UX363EA and ZenBook 14 UX435 can be bought at a starting price of Rs 94,990 and Rs 99,990 respectively. The ZenBook 14 UX425EA and ZenBook 13UX325EA can be bought starting at Rs 77,990 and Rs 79,990 respectively.

Coming to VivoBook laptops, the VivoBook S S15 S532EQ, VivoBook S S14S433EA, and VivoBook S S13 S333EA can be bought starting at Rs 72,990, Rs 65,990 and Rs 64,990 respectively. The VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EA is priced starting at Rs 51,990 while the VivoBook Ultra 15 K513EA/K513EP and VivoBook Ultra 15 X513EA can be bought from Rs 42,990 and Rs 43,990 respectively.