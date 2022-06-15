comscore Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X launched in India
News

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Laptops

The Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED starts at Rs 99,990 in India and it will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores starting today.

asus zenbook 13

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Taiwanese tech giant, Asus on Wednesday announced the launch of their thinnest and lightest laptop, Zenbook S 13 OLED. The laptop weighs only 1.1 Kg and is 14.9 mm thin. Along with the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, the company unveiled the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and the Vivobook 16X with up to Ryzen 7 5800H CPU. Also Read - Meta rolling out Voice Mode in Horizon Worlds: Check details

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X price and availability

The Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED starts at Rs 99,990 in India and it will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores starting today. Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3400) starts at 59,990 and will be available in Solar Silver as well as Cosmos Blue options via Amazon and other major online and offline stores. Meanwhile, the Asus Vivobook 16X starts at 54,990 and will be available via Amazon and other major online and offline stores in Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver colourways. Also Read - WhatsApp users can now transfer message data from Android to an iPhone

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED (UM5302) specifications

ZenBook S 13 comes with a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen panel and 2.8K resolution. The device has a tall 16:10 ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 89%. Zenbook S 13 OLED is equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 U series CPUs. Furthermore, with AMD’s new RDNA 2 GPU architecture, the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED aims to offer gaming-grade graphics in a never-before-seen form factor. Also Read - Amazon to launch its inaugural drone delivery service this year: All you need to know

ASUS Zenbook S 13 also features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, it features ASUS AI Noise-canceling audio, which makes sure that users can hear and be heard clearly in any scenario. Zenbook S 13 comes in refreshing pastel colors such as Aqua Celadon, Ponder Blue, with a new minimal ASUS monogram logo. It has a large 67 WHrs battery for long battery life, with 65W fast charging. It comes with 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

The Zenbook S13 is equipped with Zen-capped 180° hinge for flexibility and it also comes with ASUS Antibacterial guard on the keyboard deck, touchpad, and palm rest. This latest Zenbook comes with US MIL-STD 810H military-grade protection for drops, vibrations, shocks, a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, etc.

Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) specifications

ASUS Vivobook 16X features a larger 16-inch 16:10 screen at an affordable price. Powered with up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H gaming-grade CPU with 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD and up to 16GB RAM. The Vivobook 16X has an impressive 50 WHr battery with 90W fast charging. This laptop is 19.9mm thin and weighs 1.8kg.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3400) specifications

ASUS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 600nits and is capable of VESA’s DisplayHDR True Black 600 standard as well as Dolby Vision. It also covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and comes with Pantone validation, confirming its perfect color accuracy.

It is powered with up to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU with a 45W TDP, 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD, and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It has a 50WHr battery and supports 90W fast charging which can charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes, the company claims.

Other features include Smart AMP, a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, a physical webcam privacy shutter, etc.

  • Published Date: June 15, 2022 2:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 15, 2022 2:23 PM IST

