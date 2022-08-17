comscore Attention PC gamers! AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are launching this month
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Attention Pc Gamers Amd Ryzen 7000 Cpus Are Launching This Month
News

Attention PC gamers! AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are launching this month

Laptops

The Ryzen 7000 CPUs were first previewed at Computex 2022 where AMD claimed the new processors would bring an "unmatched" performance for desktop PCs.

amdryzen7000

AMD is upping the ante against Intel with the launch of Ryzen 7000 series CPUs on August 29. The company has announced it will hold an event at the end of the month for the launch. The Ryzen 7000 processors will bring a significant upgrade for desktop PCs since the Ryzen 5000. Built using the 5nm process, the Ryzen 7000 will work on the new AM5 motherboard platform that will bring support for DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 out of the box.

The new Ryzen 7000 CPUs were first previewed at the Computex 2022 held in May this year. AMD claimed the new desktop processors would bring an “unmatched” performance for desktop PC gamers. The Ryzen 7000 series is also important because the last time AMD launched powerful CPUs for desktops was when it launched the Ryzen 5000 series. The Ryzen 6000 series was only for laptops and other mobile devices. However, that does not mean the Ryzen 7000 will be limited to desktops. AMD has hinted that Ryzen 7000 chips could also be available for “extreme gaming laptops” and other notebooks next year.

Gamers should keep an eye

The August 29 event could just be about the desktop processors. It will be an important announcement for PC gamers because AMD is finally ditching the AM4 platform for the new AM5 motherboard platform. This means the CPU will not have the pin design. Instead, it will have a crown-shaped lid. The Ryzen 7000 series CPUs are based on the company’s famous Zen 4 architecture, which can house up to 16 cores. AMD has touted the upcoming Ryzen 7000 CPUs will offer boost clock speeds way above 5GHz — something that will show the company’s prowess in the chip manufacturing industry.

AMD’s desktop processors will use the company’s RDNA2 architecture for high-end graphics for the first time. This is the same architecture gaming consoles, such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, use for their graphics. The Ryzen 7000 processors will use those integrated graphics. AMD has said there will be a 15 percent increase in single-threaded performance over the previous generation.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 17, 2022 7:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Honda2Wheelers India launches Activa Premium Edition at Rs 75,400
automobile
Honda2Wheelers India launches Activa Premium Edition at Rs 75,400
Top TWS earbuds under Rs 20,000 include LG Tone Free, AirPods 3

Photo Gallery

Top TWS earbuds under Rs 20,000 include LG Tone Free, AirPods 3

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G tipped to launch with Curved display

Mobiles

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G tipped to launch with Curved display

Unable to download a book on Amazon Kindle? This could be the reason

News

Unable to download a book on Amazon Kindle? This could be the reason

Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Tata Punch: Top 5 automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Tata Punch: Top 5 automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Attention PC gamers! AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are launching this month

Honda2Wheelers India launches Activa Premium Edition at Rs 75,400

Unable to download a book on Amazon Kindle? This could be the reason

Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Tata Punch: Top 5 automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki Swift to Tata Punch: Top 5 automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

News

VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here
Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More
Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

Features

Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999