Attention PC gamers! AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are launching this month

AMD is upping the ante against Intel with the launch of Ryzen 7000 series CPUs on August 29. The company has announced it will hold an event at the end of the month for the launch. The Ryzen 7000 processors will bring a significant upgrade for desktop PCs since the Ryzen 5000. Built using the 5nm process, the Ryzen 7000 will work on the new AM5 motherboard platform that will bring support for DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 out of the box.

The new Ryzen 7000 CPUs were first previewed at the Computex 2022 held in May this year. AMD claimed the new desktop processors would bring an “unmatched” performance for desktop PC gamers. The Ryzen 7000 series is also important because the last time AMD launched powerful CPUs for desktops was when it launched the Ryzen 5000 series. The Ryzen 6000 series was only for laptops and other mobile devices. However, that does not mean the Ryzen 7000 will be limited to desktops. AMD has hinted that Ryzen 7000 chips could also be available for “extreme gaming laptops” and other notebooks next year.

The August 29 event could just be about the desktop processors. It will be an important announcement for PC gamers because AMD is finally ditching the AM4 platform for the new AM5 motherboard platform. This means the CPU will not have the pin design. Instead, it will have a crown-shaped lid. The Ryzen 7000 series CPUs are based on the company’s famous Zen 4 architecture, which can house up to 16 cores. AMD has touted the upcoming Ryzen 7000 CPUs will offer boost clock speeds way above 5GHz — something that will show the company’s prowess in the chip manufacturing industry.

AMD’s desktop processors will use the company’s RDNA2 architecture for high-end graphics for the first time. This is the same architecture gaming consoles, such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, use for their graphics. The Ryzen 7000 processors will use those integrated graphics. AMD has said there will be a 15 percent increase in single-threaded performance over the previous generation.