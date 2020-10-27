Avita is a relatively new brand but it has launched a slew of Windows 10 laptops at attractive price points in India. And this week, the brand has added another product to its lineup called the Avita Essential. This notebook carries a 14-inch display with full-HD screen resolution, and is powered by dual-core Intel processor. But the most important aspect about the laptop is its pricing. You can get it for just Rs. 17,990. Here is a closer look at the laptop and what it offers to the consumers for this price. Also Read - Top 5 Intel-powered laptops perfect for Work From Home

Avita Essential specifications

Avita Essential laptop packs a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display. The notebook includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 operating system and comes powered by dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 processor. The laptop sports thin bezels that give it a modern touch. The front panel of the notebook carries a textured finish. The screen offers anti-glare panel that ensures you get a comfortable viewing experience. Also Read - Avita Liber V laptop launched in India: Check price and specifications

Because of the chip design, the notebook will hardly make any sound because it includes a noise-less fan architecture. Avita claims the battery on the Essential laptop can easily last up to 6 hours on an average. It also features dual 0.8W speakers and for connectivity, you have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI and USB ports. In addition to this, it has a microSD card reader and headphone jack. For video meetings, you get a 2-megapixel front camera and the overall weight of the laptop is 1.37 kg.

Avita is basically targeting the student segment with this laptop. It’s affordable and the hardware in tow is specifically going to meet the needs of people who want a system for basic PC usage. Having an SSD for storage will also ensure faster boot times and the overall data transfer speed will also be reliably fast.