Avita Liber V laptop launched in India: Check price and specifications

The Avita Liber V laptop features an Intel 10th gen processer and starts from a price of around Rs 41,490.

The US-based smart technology firm, Avita, is making a comeback in the Indian market after about a year and a half. The company has now launched the Liber V laptop in India. The laptop features an Intel 10th gen processer and starts from a price of around Rs 41,490. For the mentioned price, Avita will be selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD variant. Also Read - Honor MagicBook 15 laptop with pop up webcam launched in India: Price, full specifications, sale date

The company will sell the laptop via a number of e-commerce based platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Ingram. To recall, this is not the first time that Avita has sold its laptops in India. Earlier, in January 2019, the company launched two laptops with an initial price of Rs 24,990. Also Read - Avita teases LIBER V with 10th gen Intel processors to take on Xiaomi and Honor

The company’s business partner, Seema Bhatnagar, says “We are tremendously excited about the launch of our flagship piece of craftsmanship, the Liber V. This prize technological offering is a mélange of impeccable design, craftsmanship, technology, and innovative R and D that delivers the best in user convenience and quality.” Also Read - Honor MagicBook laptop to launch with AMD Ryzen 4000 processor on July 16

Avita Liber V: Specifications, features

The newly launched AVITA Liber V ships with Windows 10 OS and features a 14-inch FHD IPS display with anti-glare support. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio, excellent viewing angles, and narrow bezels. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core 10th Generation CPU. It is paired with Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. It comes in two SSD storage variants of 256GB and 512GB.

The AVITA Liber V laptop features a backlit keyboard and touchpad with four-finger gesture support. The company claims that users will get up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, an HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a fingerprint scanner and a webcam on the top of the laptop.

  • Published Date: August 1, 2020 4:37 PM IST

