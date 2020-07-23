comscore Avita Liber V with 10th gen processors teased: check details | BGR India
Avita teases LIBER V with 10th gen Intel processors to take on Xiaomi and Honor

The Avita Liber V will take on other recent laptops with performance-oriented processors like the Mi NoteBook 14 series and the upcoming Honor MagicBook series.

  • Published: July 23, 2020 1:51 PM IST
Avita Liber V 1

Lifestyle tech brand Avita is about to launch a new laptop in India soon. Recent details about a new upcoming laptop from the brand were recently spotted on its website. The new device will be named the Avita Liber V. While we don’t know a lot about the device as of now, Avita has already teased a couple of specifications that we can expect from the Liber V. Also Read - Honor MagicBook 15 laptop to launch in India on July 31: Expected price, features and more

One of the details is the presence of a 10th Generation Intel Core Processor on the machine. The new processor will ensure the Avita Liber V is fast and capable by modern standards. Moreover, A 10th gen processor also adds a level of future-proofing to the Avita Liber V. The performance-oriented laptop will compete with other recent launches in India like the Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series and the upcoming Honor MagicBook. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series on open sale: Check India price, offers and more

Coming to the design teased by the brand, we see something new here. There are narrow bezels on the side of the screen on the laptop. There is a unique design to the top of the screen with a protrusion that looks like a reverse-notch of sorts. The design will likely offer some benefit, but we will have to wait to find out more about that.

Apart from that, we do know that the Avita Liber V will feature a 178-degree wide-angle screen display and a 78.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. Another image teases what looks like a large, wide trackpad below the keyboard. The keyboard itself is a compact one and will not feature a Numpad on the right, as is the case with a lot of modern notebooks with a focus on a compact form factor and portability.

As has been the case with a number of Avita products in the past, we’re likely to see an emphasis on a design on the new laptop, owing to the brand’s ‘fashion-forward’ approach to design.

  • Published Date: July 23, 2020 1:51 PM IST

