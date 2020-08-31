comscore Best gaming laptops in India under Rs 80,000
Best gaming laptops in India under Rs 80,000

Here's a list of the best gaming laptops available in India for under Rs 80,000

  • Published: August 31, 2020 1:40 PM IST
HP-3

The world has been a very different and strange place as of late. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the very nature of how people interact, work, and have fun. It has impacted nearly every industry, and gaming is no exception. Unlike other sectors though, gaming has had the good fortune of witnessing a positive impact. Also Read - Best gaming laptops to play Valorant, PUBG and other competitive multiplayer games

With lockdown in place and outdoor sources of entertainment limited, the pandemic has introduced a whole new audience to the world of gaming. eSports has also seen a major boost during this time with the biggest names in regular sports joining in on the fun. With all this in mind, we have created a list of the best gaming laptops available in India for under Rs 80,000. We feel this price point is perfect for both newcomers to gaming as well as those looking to upgrade their existing systems. Also Read - HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Bigger screen, better performance

HP Omen 15 Also Read - Top gaming laptops launched in India since Lockdown

The OMEN 15 is one of the best gaming laptops under Rs 80,000. Not only is it powerful, it is extremely compact. In fact, it is the smallest 15-inch gaming laptop out there. The laptop is emblazoned with the new OMEN diamond logo and features a sleek 180-degree flat hinge design which provides flexibility and access to various postures. It comes in Shadow Black color, with the option of 4 Zone RGB Lighting.

The laptop offers the best-in-class features and is powered by Intel 10th Gen Core i7 H-series processors. It can be configured with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and a wide variety of storage options including up to 1TB PCIe SSD. It also comes with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU. The FHD display has a upto 300Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 300nits which is ideal for playing FPS games and noticing those quick-moving enemies.

HP’s OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology keeps the laptop cool even during intense gaming sessions thanks to enlarged vent openings and a 12V fan which utilizes the laptop’s three-sided venting to enable five-way airflow. It is also the first gaming laptop with an IR Thermopile sensor which optimizes thermal efficiency. The laptop utilizes the three-sided venting to enable five-way airflow and keeps things super-chill. Furthermore, the OMEN COMAND Centre software suite allows you to optimize performance with preset modes, customize RGB lighting, and more. The OMEN 15 has a starting price of Rs 79,999 and is a perfect buy for hardcore gaming enthusiasts for whom gaming is a way of life.

Know more about HP Gaming Laptops here.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16

The Pavilion Gaming 16 is another great choice from HP. The laptop features a large 16-inch display in a form factor similar to most 15-inch laptops thanks to its narrow bezels. It has a sleek design and is offered in the Shadow Black color with a ghost white keyboard backlight. It is also the first Pavilion Gaming laptop to include HP’s OMEN Command Center software which allows users to optimize performance, reduce network latency, along with Wi-Fi 6 option to keep a reliable connection when playing from the desk to the couch.

The Gaming 16 is powered by Intel’s 10th Gen Core i7/i5 processors and can be configured with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics. The laptop also has a 1080p display with micro bezels and a maximum brightness of 250 Nits. Additionally, it features dual fans and a heat pipe based design for better cooling. Thanks to the combination of power, sleek looks, and a crisp display, the Pavilion Gaming 16 is an extremely versatile laptop, great for gaming, day-to-day use, as well as content creation. The laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 70,999.

Know more about HP Gaming Laptops here.

ASUS TUF FX505GT

The Asus TUF FX50GT is also a gaming laptop worth considering. Starting at Rs 60,990, it is priced relatively affordably but is less powerful than the laptops mentioned above. It is powered by Intel’s 9th Gen Core i5/ i7 processors and features the NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1650 with 4GB of VRAM.

The laptop has an IPS-level ‘Nano-Edge’ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Furthermore, it is also tested to military-grade MIL-STD-810G standards against shock and vibration, humidity, high altitude and temperature extremes. Other features include an RGB backlit keyboard, a dual fan design and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

Lenovo Legion Y540

At 26mm thin and weighing just 2.3kgs, the Lenovo Legion Y540 is one of the most portable 15.6-inch gaming laptops around. The laptop comes with a near edge-less 1080p IPS anti-glare display with 300 nits of brightness and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It features 9th Gen Intel Core i5/ i7 processors as well as NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics.

The laptop also features Lenovo’s ‘Legion Coldfront’ cooling technology. It consists of individual CPU and GPU cooling for cooler system temperatures, four thermal vents for improved airflow and 70 individual fan blades per channel to reduce system noise. Other notable features include PCIe SSD storage, a keyboard with less than 1ms response time and support for up to 3200 MHz DDR4 memory. Prices start at Rs 66,940.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-54

The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-54 is a 15.6-inch gaming laptop powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H processor. It features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics with 4 GB VRAM, a hybrid storage setup with a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD and 8GB DDR4 RAM.

The 15.6-inch display is an IPS panel with a full HD resolution. The Nitro 5 features two proprietary sound processing technologies, ‘Waves MaxxAudio’, which promises intelligent bass, dialogue and volume enhancement and ‘Acer TrueHarmony’, which allows for deeper and richer sounds. The laptop’s keyboard has a dedicated NitroSense key and highlighted WASD and arrow keys for easier gameplay. It also has twin fans and a dual exhaust port design. It can be found online for around Rs 75,000.

