Best gaming laptops to play Valorant, PUBG and other competitive multiplayer games

Free-to-play multiplayer games like PUBG, Fortnite, and Valorant have become immensely popular and here are some of the best laptops to run them.

  • Published: August 26, 2020 11:00 AM IST
Group 2

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted every aspect of day-to-day life. The new normal includes working from home, social distancing and limiting outside exposure. Outdoor sources of entertainment like malls and multiplexes are either closed or heavily restricted. As a result, more and more people are turning to gaming to keep themselves mentally active and socially connected during these trying times. Also Read - HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Bigger screen, better performance

Free-to-play multiplayer games capture the imagination of the world and deliver make-believe immersive scenarios for every gamer. Titles like PUBG, Fortnite, and Valorant have become immensely popular and are dominating the world of gaming at the moment. Such arena based multiplayer games are also helping by bringing in a wider array of gaming audience beyond traditional ‘hardcore’ gamers. For games like PUBG and Fortnite, you need a balanced laptop with an equal focus on CPU, GPU, as well as RAM. An SSD is also a must to help reduce game load times. Keeping these criteria in mind, we have compiled a list of the best laptops for competitive multiplayer games. Also Read - Top gaming laptops launched in India since Lockdown

Also Read - HP Omen 15 2020 Review: An impressive device with a surprise

HP Omen 15

‘The HP Omen 15 is compact, powerful and the smallest 15-inch gaming laptop. It features a 180-degree flat hinge design and an OLED display  and optional 300Hz refresh rate and a max. brightness of 300 nits. The laptop also comes with HP’s new OMEN diamond logo which enhances the overall sleek and modern aesthetic. The range starts at Rs 79,999 and comes in Shadow Black colour with the option of full RGB per-key lighting.

What makes it great for gaming are its powerful internals. Omen 15 is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors. It features up to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPUs. The laptop can be configured with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD.

There are a ton of nifty gaming-focused features on board. HP OMEN Command Centre software allows you to optimize performance with preset modes, customize RGB lighting, and Dynamic Power feature in it. Additionally, the laptop comes with the first ever IR Thermopile sensor in a gaming laptop which optimizes thermal efficiency and HP’s OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology with enlarged vent openings, three-sided venting and five-way airflow, keeping it cool event during intense game play.

For more details about HP Gaming Laptops, click here.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16

The Pavilion Gaming 16 is an extremely well-rounded system that can be used for gaming, day-to-day work and content creation. It is extremely compact for a 16-inch laptop . In fact, HP has managed to fit a 16-inch display in a form factor similar to most 15-inch laptops thanks to the slim bezels. The display itself has a full HD resolution and a maximum brightness of 250 Nits.

Inside, you will find Intel’s 10th Gen Core i7/i5 processors, dual fans and a heat-pipe based design for better cooling and upto NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics. HP Pavilion Gaming 16 is also the first Pavilion Gaming laptop to include HP’s OMEN Command Center software which allows various network and performance optimizations. The laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 70,999.

For more details about HP Gaming Laptops, click here.

MSI Gaming GF63 Thin 9SC

 One of the more affordable options in this list, the MSI Gaming GF63 Thin 9SC can be found online for around Rs 68,000. The Internals are pretty powerful for the price. The laptop features the Intel 9th Gen Core i5 processor, NVindia GTX1650 graphics with 4GB  VRAM and 8GB of DDR4 RAM.

The MSI Gaming GF63 Thin 9SC laptop weighs just 1.86 kg and has a compact design. The bezels around the display are quite narrow and the laptop case has a brushed aluminium finish. The display is a 15.6-inch IPS-level panel with a full HD resolution. The laptop comes with MSI App Player, an application that allows seamless gaming between a mobile and a PC.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55

 The Acer Nitro 5 is a great no-nonsense gaming laptop. It has great specifications for the price and is a good overall package. It is powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H processor and features 8GB DDR4 RAM and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics with 4 GB VRAM. Additionally, it comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p display and a unique storage setup comprising of a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD.

Nifty features include a dedicated NitroSense key highlighted WASD and arrow keys and a dual exhaust port design to optimise cooling. The laptop also comes with two proprietary sound processing technologies, ‘Waves MaxxAudio’, which promises intelligent bass, dialogue and volume enhancement and ‘Acer TrueHarmony’, which allows for deeper and richer sounds. The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55 can be found online for around Rs 75,000.

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT

The Asus TUF FX505DT is a great option for those who are new to the gaming world. It is priced relatively affordably and is powerful enough for games like Fortnite and PUBG. It comes with AMD’s Ryzen 5-3550H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB VRAM. The bezels on the laptop are slim and the 15.6-inch LED-backlit display itself has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The TUF FX505DT is tough and durable. It has been tested to military-grade MIL-STD-810G standards against shock and vibration, humidity, temperature extremes and high altitudes. Additionally, it comes with a dual fan design for efficient cooling, a 512GB PCIe SSD and an RGB backlit keyboard.

