CES 2021: Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 with 360Hz display, more gaming laptops unveiled

Asus has unveiled ROG Flow X13, Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, Strix SCAR 17 gaming laptops at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the launch of ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop, the dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE gaming laptop, and Strix SCAR 17 gaming laptop at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. Also Read - CES 2021: AMD's 7nm Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors announced

Asus ROG Flow X13 is an ultraportable gaming laptop that features a flip design, wherein the screen can be flipped 360-degrees. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS mobile processor coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. The Flow X13 is said to offer up to 10 hours of gaming on a full charge. The company claims that the USB Type-C charger can charge an empty battery to 60 percent in just 39 minutes. Also Read - CES 2021: Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 with bigger e-Ink display launched

The laptop is available with a 120 Hz FHD panel or a high-res 4K panel. The aspect ratio on both the display variants is 16:10. More features supported are Adaptive-Sync and Pantone Validation. Asus ROG Flow X13 sports two down-firing speakers and Dolby Atmos technology for audio. The laptop can be paired with XG Mobile, which also includes a dedicated USB 3.2 Gen 2 link. Also Read - CES 2021: Fossil Gen 5 LTE Touchscreen smartwatch with cellular connectivity unveiled

Asus ROG Flow X13

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE features a secondary screen that the company calls the ROG ScreenPad Plus. The laptop is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. It is available with either a 120 Hz 4K display with 100 percent Adobe RGB color space coverage or a 300 Hz FHD display with a 3 ms response time and 100 percent sRGB color space coverage.

More features include built-in Two-Way AI Noise-Cancelation, Dolby Atmos, and Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS+) cooling system.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 can be specified with up to GeForce RTX 3080 graphics and up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor CPU. It features up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR-3200 MHz memory. The laptop offers a 360 Hz FHD panel with a 3 ms response time. There is also the option of 165 Hz WQHD panel with a DCI-P3 color gamut.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 has a quad-speaker design and Dolby Atmos sound. It also gets built-in Two-Way AI Noise-Cancelation feature. The laptop packs a 90 Wh battery, which is said to offer up to 12 hours of video playback on a single charge. Fast charging is supported as well and it is compatible with 100‑watt USB Type-C power adapters.

  • Published Date: January 13, 2021 1:19 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 13, 2021 1:26 AM IST

