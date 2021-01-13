ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the launch of ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop, the dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE gaming laptop, and Strix SCAR 17 gaming laptop at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. Also Read - CES 2021: AMD's 7nm Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors announced

Asus ROG Flow X13 is an ultraportable gaming laptop that features a flip design, wherein the screen can be flipped 360-degrees. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS mobile processor coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. The Flow X13 is said to offer up to 10 hours of gaming on a full charge. The company claims that the USB Type-C charger can charge an empty battery to 60 percent in just 39 minutes.

The laptop is available with a 120 Hz FHD panel or a high-res 4K panel. The aspect ratio on both the display variants is 16:10. More features supported are Adaptive-Sync and Pantone Validation. Asus ROG Flow X13 sports two down-firing speakers and Dolby Atmos technology for audio. The laptop can be paired with XG Mobile, which also includes a dedicated USB 3.2 Gen 2 link.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE features a secondary screen that the company calls the ROG ScreenPad Plus. The laptop is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. It is available with either a 120 Hz 4K display with 100 percent Adobe RGB color space coverage or a 300 Hz FHD display with a 3 ms response time and 100 percent sRGB color space coverage.

More features include built-in Two-Way AI Noise-Cancelation, Dolby Atmos, and Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS+) cooling system.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 can be specified with up to GeForce RTX 3080 graphics and up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor CPU. It features up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR-3200 MHz memory. The laptop offers a 360 Hz FHD panel with a 3 ms response time. There is also the option of 165 Hz WQHD panel with a DCI-P3 color gamut.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 has a quad-speaker design and Dolby Atmos sound. It also gets built-in Two-Way AI Noise-Cancelation feature. The laptop packs a 90 Wh battery, which is said to offer up to 12 hours of video playback on a single charge. Fast charging is supported as well and it is compatible with 100‑watt USB Type-C power adapters.