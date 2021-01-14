Asus Zenbook Pro Duo, VivoBook and TUF laptops launched at CES 2021

Taiwanese tech company had recently announced its ROG gaming laptops at and now the company has unveiled its new Zenbook Pro, Vivobook and TUF laptops at the gala event. Also Read - CES 2021: Razer unveils smart mask and gaming chair with a rollout display

Asus has launched the Zenbook Duo, the Pro Duo 15, the Vivobook S14 and the TUF Dash laptops. While the Zenbook Duo comes with an improved design the Vivobook now packs better hardware inside. Let's take a closer look at what each laptop offers.

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15

This is Asus’ next-gen 15-inch laptop that comes with a new tilting screen over the keyboard. Asus calls it the Asus ScreenPad Plus. This design has been brought forward from the company’s ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop. What’s astonishing about this design is that both the bigger and the smaller display sport 4k resolution! Also Read - CES 2021 Day 2 recap: Asus ROG, Samsung Exynos 2100, GM flying car and more

The Zenbook Duo is powered by the latest generation Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU graphics. You also get 1 TB PCIe 3.0 X 4 SSD of storage space and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM.

For connectivity, it offers two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports and the latest WiFi 6.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 (UX482)

The Zenbook Pro 14 is a 14-inch Intel Evo-verified laptop that features ASUS ScreenPad Plus. The Evo verification means it is powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris X graphics and you also get the option of NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics.

It also features the company’s Intelligent Performance Technology, which works with the 11th Generation Intel processors to optimize performance: using Performance mode, where users can enjoy a performance boost of up to 40 percent compared to a similar standard laptop.

You’ll be able to get up to 17 hours of battery life with the Pro 14 which you can charge using a USB-C charger.

Asus VivoBook S14 (S435)

The ultralight option in this lineup is the VivoBook S14 that is also Evo-verified and runs on the 11th Generation Core i7 processor with Intel Iris X graphics. The 1 TB PCIe SSD provides superfast storage for fast boot times and near-instant data access.

In terms of the design, the VivoBook S14 offers diamond-cut edges, a sleek all-metal chassis and the unique VivoBook lid logo. The 1.3-kilogram laptop offer 90 percent screen-to-body ratio with a sleep 15,9mm profile.

The VivoBook S14 features ultrafast Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and USB 2.0 ports bundled with a microSD card reader. You also get WiFi 6 connectivity.

Asus TUF Dash

This is the latest addition to the TUF gaming lineup. The new TUF Dash boasts a slim and lightweight form factor where the company touts it to have 810G MIL-STD durability rating. You get two display options with the TUF Dash – a 240Hz Full-HD panel with 100% sRGB color gamut support and a 144Hz Full-HD panel with 65% sRGB color gamut support.

Running the laptop is the 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processor and up to GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU. For storage, you get a 1TB of SSD internal hard disk and up to of DDR4 RAM.