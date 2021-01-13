comscore CES 2021: Dell Alienware m15 R4, m17 R4 refresh; Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop announced
CES 2021: Dell Alienware m15 R4, m17 R4 refresh; Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop announced

Dell at CES 2021 announced that it will be refreshing the Alienware m15 R4, Alienware m17 R4 with the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs.

Here we will be taking a close look at the price and specifications of all these new Alienware devices. (Image: Dell)

Dell at CES 2021 announced that it will be refreshing its Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. Apart from this, the company also launched its Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop. Here we will be taking a close look at the price and specifications of all these new Alienware devices. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 2 recap: Asus ROG, Samsung Exynos 2100, GM flying car and more

Dell Alienware m15 R4, m17 R4, Aurora Ryzen Edition R10: Price

The Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 laptops will start at $2,149.99 (approximately Rs 1,57,000). They will be made available starting January 26 in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colour options. Also Read - CES 2021: Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 with 360Hz display, more gaming laptops unveiled

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is already available in the US with a starting price tag of $1,079.99 (approximately Rs 79,000). It is also available in the Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colour options. Also Read - CES 2021: AMD 7nm Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors announced

The company is yet to reveal the international availability details for all of these products.

Dell Alienware m15 R4, m17 R4: Specifications

Alienware m15 R4 sports a 15.6-inch display and the Alienware m17 R4 sports a 17.3-inch display. Both the devices will come equipped with up to 360Hz full-HD displays or 60Hz UHD displays. They are powered by up to Intel Core i9-10980HK processor with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and up to 4TB RAID storage. They will come with Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. The company has not revealed the name of the GPU they will be integrating into the systems.

They will be backed by an 86Wh battery and will run Microsoft‘s Windows 10 operating system. They feature PowerShare technology, Alienware Graphics Amplifier port, Mini-DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 3, RJ-45 Killer Ethernet and more.

They also feature a vapour chamber integrated with the company’s own Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology design.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10: Specifications

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is a desktop system powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000-series processors paired with AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT-series GPUs or with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. The desktop comes with support for up to 128GB RAM in a dual-channel configuration. For cooling it, the company has integrated “an innovative airflow design and vapour chamber technology,” which will help provide gamers with an extra boost.

Best Sellers