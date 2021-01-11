HP has launched a slew of devices at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, which will be held from January 11 to January 14 digitally. Among new devices unveiled by HP are Elite Dragonfly G2 and Dragonfly Max, EliteBook x360 1030 G8, the EliteBook x360 1040 G8, EliteBook 840 Aero G8, ENVY 14, HP Wireless Earbuds as well as the HP M-Series FHD monitors. Also Read - CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected

We take a look at the devices launched by HP at CES 2021: Also Read - Lenovo, NEC LAVIE MINI a PC-gaming console hybrid announced for CES 2021

HP Dragonfly G2 and Elite Dragonfly Max Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 launched ahead of CES 2021: Price, specifications, features

HP Dragonfly G2 is being touted as the world’s lightest compact business convertible. It weighs less than 1 kg. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel’s new integrated graphics. The Dragonfly G2 supports 5G or gigabit-class 4G LTE connectivity, while Tile comes built-in. The Dragonfly Blue chassis is a convertible 2-in-1 and it features Bang & Olufsen audio as well as artificial intelligence. More features include HP’s new intrusion detection technology and HP Tamper Lock.

HP Elite Dragonfly Max is available in Sparkling Black or Dragonfly Blue variants. Some key features include four wide-range microphones with AI-driven audio optimization, a 5 MP + IR camera, and an HP Eye Ease display. HP has not revealed the pricing for Elite Dragonfly G2 and HP Dragonfly Max. The devices are expected to be available in January 2021.

HP Elite Wireless Earbuds

HP Elite Wireless Earbuds support personalized audio tuning, adjustable noise cancellation, and sound situation presets. The Windows 10, iOS, or Android app allows the earbuds to seamlessly switch from PC to phone. The earbuds can be purchased separately or bundled with Elite Dragonfly Max.

HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero

HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processor and comes integrated with Tile capabilities. It supports Wi-Fi 6, and optional 5G LTE connectivity options. The device comes integrated with 720p HD camera, world-facing third microphone, top-firing speakers, and AI-based audio. Among HP security features are HP Privacy Camera and optional HP Sure View Reflect. It sports a magnesium chassis.

HP ENVY 14

With HP ENVY 14, the company is offering a 16:10 optional WUXGA (1920 x 1200) multi-touch enabled IPS display. The 14-inch diagonal laptop features color calibration with Delta E <2 for color accuracy and HP Display Control that lets users customize display settings depending on the creative scenario.

The 11th Gen Intel Core processors can be customized as well and there is the option of up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q design graphics, thanks to four different settings in HP System Control. More features include IR thermopile sensor, HP Dynamic Power, and HP QuickDrop. It is said to offer up to 16.5 hours of battery life.

In addition, HP has also introduced the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8, HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8, and HP Elite x2 G8. It also unveiled its M-Series FHD Monitors including the M24f, M27f, and M32f FHD. The HP E24u G4 and HP E27u G4 USB-C Monitors have been unveiled as well.