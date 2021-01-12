Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 has been launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 is the successor to the ThinkBook Plus that made its debut at the CES last year. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 sports a lighter design, a bigger E-Ink display panel, and 11th Gen Intel Core processor. Also Read - CES 2021: Fossil Gen 5 LTE Touchscreen smartwatch with cellular connectivity unveiled

Lenovo has also announced the new ThinkBook 13x with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and ThinkBook 14p Gen 2 and 16p Gen 2 powered by latest generation AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors and next-gen NVIDIA GeForce. Also Read - CES 2021: Samsung unveils Exynos 2100, its first 5G-integrated mobile processor

Lenovo says the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 is built specifically for mobile professionals in Small and Medium Businesses (SMB). The laptop sports an aluminium body design with a dual tone finish. The e-Ink display on the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 has been increased to 68 percent screen-to-body ratio compared to 48 percent on the previous model. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Lenovo ThinkPad X12, Smart TVs and more

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 features a larger 12-inch usable area with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, the same as the main display. The display also comes with a better refresh rate. Lenovo has improved upon the e-Ink user-interface (UI) as well, which supports the ability to run productivity apps without having to open the lid.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 weighs 1.3 kg and is 13.9mm thin. It sports a 16:10 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. The laptop also ships with a new garaged pen. Connectivity options include Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports, and Wi-Fi 6.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x is being touted as one of the slimmest 13-inch business laptops as it is only 12.9mm thin. It weighs less than 1.2 kg. The laptop borrows all key features from ThinkBook Plus Gen 2, except for the e-Ink display. The laptop will be available in Storm Gray and Cloud Gray colour variants.

ThinkBook 14p and 16p are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5000 H Series mobile processors. Optional Full HD webcam protected by ThinkShutter physical covers is supported as well. More features include a larger Touchpad and ambient light sensing backlit keyboard.

ThinkBook 14p is 16.9mm thin and it weighs 1.4kg. It can be configured with up to 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with VESA DisplayHDR True Black standard. ThinkBook 16psports a 16-inch 2560×1600 display and it can be configured with a pre-calibrated display that is X-Rite Pantone certified.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 will be available at a starting price of $1549 from Q1 2021. Lenovo ThinkBook 13x, ThinkBook 14p, and ThinkBook 16p will be priced starting at $1199, $849, and $1299 respectively. The laptops will be available from Q1, 2021.