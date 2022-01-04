comscore CES 2022: Acer launches 3 new Chromebooks powered by Intel/Mediatek processors
News

CES 2022: Acer launches 3 new Chromebooks powered by Intel/Mediatek processors

Laptops

Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Acer Chromebook 315, and Acer Chromebook 314 launched at CES 2022. Here's everything you need to know about the new laptops.

Acer-Chromebook-Spin-513

(Image: Acer)

Acer during CES 2022 has unveiled three new mid-range and premium Chromebooks powered by the latest chips from Intel and Mediatek. Interestingly, the updated Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is the first laptop to be powered by the Mediatek Kompanio 1380 processor. Also Read - CES 2022: Here are the top weird and wacky gadgets launching in Las Vegas

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 comes encased in an aluminium chassis with a convertible design. The laptop weighs 1.29kg and comes with a MIL-STD 810H durability rating. The laptop sports a 13.5-inch display with a resolution of 2256×1504 pixels and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Mediatek Kompanio 1380 processor paired with up to 128GB of eMMC storage. Also Read - Nokia launches four new budget smartphones at CES 2022 in its C, G series: Here's a look

The laptop will be made available on sale in the US starting June 2022, at a starting price of $599 (approximately Rs 44,643). Also Read - Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here’s how

Acer Chromebook 315

Acer, Acer Chromebooks, Acer Chromebook, Chromebooks, Chromebook, Google, Google Chrome, Acer laptops, CES 2022, Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Acer Chromebook 315, Acer Chromebook 314

(Image: Acer)

Acer Chromebook 315 is a business focussed laptop, which comes with a 15.6-inch display with a Full HD resolution. The laptop is powered by the new Intel Jasper Lake Celeron and Pentium chips paired with 64GB/128GB of eMMC storage and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dedicated number pad, two USB-C Gen 2 ports, a microSD card slot, and Wi-Fi 6.

The device will be made available on sale starting next month in the US and by the end of Q1 2022 in the European countries. It is priced at $299 (approximately Rs 22,284) for the base model.

Acer Chromebook 314

Acer, Acer Chromebooks, Acer Chromebook, Chromebooks, Chromebook, Google, Google Chrome, Acer laptops, CES 2022, Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Acer Chromebook 315, Acer Chromebook 314

(Image: Acer)

Acer Chromebook 314 looks identical to the Chromebook 315, just with a smaller 14-inch display. The keyboard does not include a number pad, however, the device does come with upward-facing, DTS-tuned speakers.

It is powered by the Intel Jasper Lake Celeron and Pentium chips paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/128GB of eMMC storage. The laptop features a flare-reducing webcam and MicroSD slot.

Acer Chromebook 314 will be made available in North America from June 2022 with a starting price of $299 (approximately Rs 22,284). European markets will get the laptop a bit sooner in April.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2022 10:34 PM IST

