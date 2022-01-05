comscore Acer launches three new gaming laptops at CES 2022: Details inside
News

CES 2022: Acer launches Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 300 Nitro 5 gaming laptops

Laptops

The launch comes a day after Acer introduced three new Chromebook ahead of CES 2022.

Acer at CES 2022

Image: Acer

Acer introduced three new gaming laptops at its CES 2022 event. These new laptops are – the Predator Triton 500 SE, the Predator Helios 300 and the Acer Nitro 5, and they join the company’s existing Predator ane Nitro series of gaming laptops. Interestingly, these launches come a day after the company introduced three new Chromebooks — the Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315 and the Chromebook 314. Also Read - CES 2022: HP launches new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops

As far as Acer’s newly announced gaming laptops are concerned, all of them are powered by Intel’s 12th-gen processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. Additionally, they come with one month of Xbox Game Pass subscription. Also Read - CES 2022: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 9 series SoC announced

Predator Triton 500 SE price and specs

The Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop features a 16-inch WQXGA display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, a 240Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time. It offers a peak brightness of 500 nits of brightness and it offers an aspect ratio of 16:10. Also Read - CES 2022 Day 1 highlights: BMW iX M60, PlayStation VR2 headset, AMD Ryzen 6000 processor and more

The newly introduced gaming laptop is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU that are coupled with 32GB of 5200 MHz LPDDR5 of RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 storage. It runs Windows 11 out of the box and it has a triple-fan system, which includes two fifth-gen AeroBlade 3D fans with 89 metal blades each. On the battery front, the Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop comes with a 99.98Wh battery.

On the connectivity front the laptop has USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, Intel Killer E3100G 2.5G Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675 and Control Center 2.0.
The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE will be available in North America in March at a starting price of $2,299.99 (Rs 1,70,983).

Predator Helios 300 price and specs

The Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop sports a QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a 165 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU that are coupled with 32GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD RAID 0 storage. It runs the Windows 11 OS.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop comes with a dual-fan layout that includes one 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan. It also has Acer’s CoolBoost technology. For connectivity it has WiFi 6E, an HDMI 2.1 port, a Thunderbolt Type-C port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop is available in two configurations. The model with a 15.6-inch display will be available in North America in May at a starting price of $1,649.99 (Rs 1,22,661 approx), while the model with a 17.3-inch display and a 144Hz screen refresh rate will be available in North America in March at a starting price of $1,749.99 (Rs 1,30,095 approx).

Acer Nitro 5 price and specs

Lastly, the Acer Nitro 5 comes in a 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch display options. It is powered by up to 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processpr and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU that is coupled with up to 32GB of RAM. It is also available with AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU and up to 32GB of RAM. It runs Windows 11 OS.

For connectivity it features Killer Ethernet E2600, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, an HDMI 2.1 port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2 ports, and a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port. The AMD-powered models include a USB 4 port.

As far as prices are concerned, the 15.6-inch Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with Intel processor will be available in North America in March at a starting price of $1,049.99 (Rs 77,998approx), while the model with AMD processor will be available in North America in April at a starting price of $1,099.99 (Rs 81,712 approx).

Similarly, the 17.3-inch Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with Intel processor will be available in North America in April at a starting price of $1,099.99 (Rs 89,123 approx), while the model with AMD processor will be available in North America in May at a starting price of $1,149.99 (Rs 85,410 approx).

  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 8:46 PM IST

