CES 2022: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 9 series SoC announced

CES 2022: Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has updated the Zephyrus lineup with the 2022 Zephyrus G14, and Zephyrus G15 laptops. The tech company has brought improvement to the Zephyrus series of gaming laptops including Ryzen 9 series processor, and Radeon RX 6000S mobile graphics. Also Read - CES 2022 Day 1 highlights: BMW iX M60, PlayStation VR2 headset, AMD Ryzen 6000 processor and more

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2022 specs

The new Zephyrus G14 2022 from Asus features AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core/16-thread processor that is paired with a Radeon RX 6800S graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop gets a MUX switch for manual switching between GPUs. Asus has implemented a 1TB PCIe SSD for smooth multitasking, and you get DDR5 RAM as well. The machine offers extra screen real estate courtesy of a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is available in two display options- a 14-inch QHD 120Hz DCIP-3 IPS Nebula display with 500nits peak brightness, 3ms response time, and Dolby Vision support, and a 14-inch IPS FHD 144Hz (100 % sRGB) display with 400nits peak brightness. The thick bezel on top houses a 720P HD IR camera for Windows Hello. Also Read - BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look

The all-new Asus Zephyrus G14 gets a 76Wh battery pack. Other aspects on the laptop include- Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2 (Dual-band), 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with DisplayPort 1.4 video output, an HDMI 2.0b port, a UHS-II microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. The laptop measures a dimension of 31.2 x 22.7 x 1.95 cm and weighs up to 1.72kg. Also Read - Lenovo at CES 2022: New laptops, Smart Clock, Smart Frame and more launched

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 2022 specs

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 2022 gets a 15.6-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The panel has a peak brightness of 300nits, 3ms response time, and 16:9 aspect ratio. It supports Dolby Vision and adaptive sync.

In terms of hardware, the new Zephyrus machine equips AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core/16-thread processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. It has a Mux switch as well for switching between GPUs. It features an 84-blade fan, and 4 fan outlets for heat dissipation. On the audio front, it gets 2 x 2W dual-force woofer with Smart Amp Technology, Dolby Atmos support, and AI noise-canceling technology. As for the rest of the specs, it includes Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2 (Dual-band), 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with DisplayPort 1.4 video output, an HDMI 2.0b port, a UHS-II microSD card reader, an RJ45 ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Asus hasn’t shared any details on the pricing and availability of the new Zephyrus series. However, the company mentioned that the new ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 won’t be released until mid to late 2022.