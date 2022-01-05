comscore CES 2022: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 9 series SoC announced
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • CES 2022: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 9 series SoC announced
News

CES 2022: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 9 series SoC announced

Laptops

Asus refreshed the Zephyrus series with all new Zephyrus G14 2022, Zephyrus G15, the gaming laptops feature AMD Ryzen 9 & RTX 3080Ti GPU.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 launched

CES 2022: Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has updated the Zephyrus lineup with the 2022 Zephyrus G14, and Zephyrus G15 laptops. The tech company has brought improvement to the Zephyrus series of gaming laptops including Ryzen 9 series processor, and Radeon RX 6000S mobile graphics. Also Read - CES 2022 Day 1 highlights: BMW iX M60, PlayStation VR2 headset, AMD Ryzen 6000 processor and more

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2022 specs

The new Zephyrus G14 2022 from Asus features AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core/16-thread processor that is paired with a Radeon RX 6800S graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop gets a MUX switch for manual switching between GPUs. Asus has implemented a 1TB PCIe SSD for smooth multitasking, and you get DDR5 RAM as well. The machine offers extra screen real estate courtesy of a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is available in two display options- a 14-inch QHD 120Hz DCIP-3 IPS Nebula display with 500nits peak brightness, 3ms response time, and Dolby Vision support, and a 14-inch IPS FHD 144Hz (100 % sRGB) display with 400nits peak brightness. The thick bezel on top houses a 720P HD IR camera for Windows Hello. Also Read - BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look

The all-new Asus Zephyrus G14 gets a 76Wh battery pack. Other aspects on the laptop include- Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2 (Dual-band), 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with DisplayPort 1.4 video output, an HDMI 2.0b port, a UHS-II microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. The laptop measures a dimension of 31.2 x 22.7 x 1.95 cm and weighs up to 1.72kg. Also Read - Lenovo at CES 2022: New laptops, Smart Clock, Smart Frame and more launched

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 2022 specs

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 2022 gets a 15.6-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The panel has a peak brightness of 300nits, 3ms response time, and 16:9 aspect ratio. It supports Dolby Vision and adaptive sync.

In terms of hardware, the new Zephyrus machine equips AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core/16-thread processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. It has a Mux switch as well for switching between GPUs. It features an 84-blade fan, and 4 fan outlets for heat dissipation. On the audio front, it gets 2 x 2W dual-force woofer with Smart Amp Technology, Dolby Atmos support, and AI noise-canceling technology. As for the rest of the specs, it includes Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2 (Dual-band), 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with DisplayPort 1.4 video output, an HDMI 2.0b port, a UHS-II microSD card reader, an RJ45 ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Asus hasn’t shared any details on the pricing and availability of the new Zephyrus series. However, the company mentioned that the new ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 won’t be released until mid to late 2022.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 6:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently
Photo Gallery
These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently
These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently

Photo Gallery

These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently

CES 2022 top highlights: From Sony's Vision-S to Asus ROG Flow Z13

Photo Gallery

CES 2022 top highlights: From Sony's Vision-S to Asus ROG Flow Z13

CES 2022 Day 1 highlights: BMW iX M60, PlayStation VR2 headset, AMD Ryzen 6000 processor and more

Photo Gallery

CES 2022 Day 1 highlights: BMW iX M60, PlayStation VR2 headset, AMD Ryzen 6000 processor and more

Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

Apps

Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look

Electric Vehicle

BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look

Worried about your Aadhaar number being misused? Use this method to stay safe

How To

Worried about your Aadhaar number being misused? Use this method to stay safe

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women

Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look

Worried about your Aadhaar number being misused? Use this method to stay safe

Lenovo at CES 2022: New laptops, Smart Clock, Smart Frame and more launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Related Topics

Related Stories

CES 2022: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 9 series SoC announced

Laptops

CES 2022: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 9 series SoC announced
CES 2022 top highlights: From Sony's Vision-S to Asus ROG Flow Z13

Smart TVs

CES 2022 top highlights: From Sony's Vision-S to Asus ROG Flow Z13
BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look

Electric Vehicle

BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look
Sony launches Sony Mobility Inc. company to develop electric cars

Electric Vehicle

Sony launches Sony Mobility Inc. company to develop electric cars
Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022

News

Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Super Match Event: 11 जनवरी तक ढेरों आइटम्स पर मिलेगा भरपूर डिस्काउंट, Heatbound Desert Bundle को भी पाने का मौका

Gmail और Outlook में ऐसे ऐड करें सिग्नेचर, हर ईमेल में अपने आप जुड़ जाएंगी कॉन्टैक्ट डिटेल

Realme Book Enhanced Edition लैपटॉप हुआ लॉन्च, 16GB रैम, 256GB स्टोरेज और 65W के सुपर फास्ट चार्जिंग फीचर से लैस

Jio ने बढ़ाई Happy New Year ऑफर की डेट, जल्द रिचार्ज करने पर मिलेगी ज्यादा वैलिडिटी

Garena Free Fire में आया लेजेंडरी इमोट-- Shattered Reality, जानें कैसे मिलेगा फ्री

Latest Videos

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products
OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

News

After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women
News
After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women
Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

Apps

Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices
BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look

Electric Vehicle

BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look
Worried about your Aadhaar number being misused? Use this method to stay safe

How To

Worried about your Aadhaar number being misused? Use this method to stay safe
Lenovo at CES 2022: New laptops, Smart Clock, Smart Frame and more launched

Photo Gallery

Lenovo at CES 2022: New laptops, Smart Clock, Smart Frame and more launched

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers