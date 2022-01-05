comscore HP announces new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops at CES 2022
News

CES 2022: HP launches new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops

Laptops

HP also introduced the HP ENVY Desktop PC and HP Z2 Mini G9 workstation for business users and Victus and Omen desktops for gamers.

HP at CES 2022

Image: HP

HP launched a bunch of new laptops at CES 2022. The list not only includes a new line of Elite Dragonfly laptops and EliteBook G9 laptops. In addition to this, the company also introduced the HP ENVY Desktop PC and HP Z2 Mini G9 workstation for business users and Victus and Omen desktops for gamers. Apart from these, the company also introduced a host of new gaming accessories including new gaming headsets, gaming controllers, mouse and keyboard on the first day of CES 2022. Also Read - CES 2022: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 9 series SoC announced

HP EliteBook 805 series laptops price and specs

HP’s EliteBook 805 series laptops feature a 16-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:10. They are powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors and run Windows 11. These newly announced laptops sport a 5MP camera with support for HP Auto Frame, which allows people to move around while keeping them in frame. Additionally, there is audio by Bang & Olufsen and HP Wolf Security for security.
The EliteBook 805 series includes three laptop models – the HP EliteBook 835 G9, the HP EliteBook 845 G9, and the HP EliteBook 865 G9. They will be available in April this year. HP hasn’t revealed the pricing yet. Also Read - CES 2022 Day 1 highlights: BMW iX M60, PlayStation VR2 headset, AMD Ryzen 6000 processor and more

HP EliteBook 605 series laptops price and specs

The EliteBook 605 series includes two models – the HP EliteBook 645 G9 and HP EliteBook 655 G9, which will be available in late January at a starting price of $1,149 (Rs 85,488 approx). Coming to the features, these laptops feature a more durable aluminium chassis. They are powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series mobile processor and run the Windows 11 OS. They have HP Wolf Security and HP Tamper Lock for security. Also Read - BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look

HP ProBook 405 series laptops price and specs

The HP ProBook series includes three laptop models – the HP ProBook 445 G9 and HP ProBook 455 G9, which will be available in late January at a starting price of $849 (Rs 63,157 approx), and the HP Pro x360 435 G9, which is expected to be available in April. Coming to the features, these laptops are powered by AMD’s Ryzen PRO 5000 Series processors and they run Windows 11. Like all of HP’s 2022 laptops, the company’s ProBook 405 series of laptops feature HP Wolf Security and HP Tamper Lock for security.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 price and specs

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 features a 13.5-inch display with an aspect ratio of 3:2. It is powered by Intel’s 12th Gen Intel processors and runs Windows 11. It has audio by Bang & Olufsen and it comes with the HP Dynamic Voice Levelling feature that automatically optimises sound for clarity while reducing the ambient noise reduction. HP says that the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is equipped with an intelligent charging feature wherein the battery learns work patterns to optimise power consumption.
The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 laptop will be available in March this year in Slate Blue and Natural Silver colour variants.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebooks specs and availability

HP’s 2022 lineup of Chromebook include the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Enterprise and HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, which will go on sale in April. While HP hasn’t revealed much about these Chromebooks, the company has shared that these laptops will sport a 5MP camera with low-light improvement for high-quality video chatting and HP Sure View Reflect and HP Sure Shutter for privacy. Additionally, it has four speakers that feature audio by Bang & Olufsen.

HP Elite x360 1040 G9 and HP EliteBook 1040 G9 laptops specs and availability

The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G9 and HP EliteBook 1040 G9 laptops will be available in March this year. They will come with a light chassis and an aspect ratio of 16:10. Additionally, they will sport a 5MP camera and a 940nm IR camera. HP hasn’t revealed more details about these laptops yet.

HP EliteBook 800 series laptops specs and availability

This series includes four models – the HP EliteBook 830 G9, the HP EliteBook 840 G9, and HP EliteBook 860 G9 and HP EliteBook x360 830 G9. They are expected to be available in March this year. They will come with a display sporting a 16:10 ratio screen along with an optional auto-tracking 5MP camera. Additionally, they will feature audio by Bang & Olufsen and 5G connectivity.

  Published Date: January 5, 2022 7:08 PM IST

