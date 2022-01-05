At CES 2022, Intel announced the 12-Generation Alder-lake chipsets. The company claims that the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors are up to 40 percent faster than the previous generation mobile processor. Intel introduced 28 new 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors at the first major tech event of 2022. Intel claims that the new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors can deliver desktop-caliber performance on the move. Machines powered by the new chipsets will be available from February 2022. Also Read - Asus unveils ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet at CES 2022, with support for external GPUs

Intel claims the new Alder Lake chipsets are the most scalable lineup to date. These chips can power designs across consumers, enterprises, Internet of Things (IoT) products, and other applications as well.

"Intel's new performance hybrid architecture is helping to accelerate the pace of innovation and the future of compute," said Gregory Bryant, executive vice president and general manager of Intel's Client Computing Group. "And, with the introduction of 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, we are unlocking new experiences and setting the standard of performance with the fastest processor for a laptop – ever."

12th Gen Intel Core Mobile Processors

Intel introduced the 12th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors led by the Intel Core i9-12900HK. The flagship mobile chip is being pitched as the world’s best mobile gaming platform, and the fastest mobile processor.

Intel has paired Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores) with workload prioritization and management distribution through Intel Thread Director3. The new Intel Core i9-12900HK, the company claims, improves system performance across single and multi-threaded applications.

What do 12th Gen H-series processors offer?

-The chipsets offer up to 5 GHz frequencies, 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores) and 20 threads.

-According to the company, the new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series delivers up to 28% faster gaming than the Intel Core i9-11980HK. For content creators, 12th Gen Intel Core H-series could offer up to 43 percent higher performance in 3D rendering gen-over-gen.

-The new chips offer broader memory support for DDR5/LPDDR5 and DDR4/LPDDR4 modules up to 4800 MT/s.

-For connectivity, the chips use integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E.

-It also gets Thunderbolt 4 support that delivers transfer speeds up to 40Gbps and PC connectivity to multiple 4K monitors and accessories.