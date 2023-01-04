CES 2023: Acer launches Predator Helios 16, Predator Helios 18, Swift Go 16, Swift Go 14, Aspire 5, Aspire 3, Nitro 16, Nitro 17 laptops

CES 2023 is right around the corner. Ahead of the annual tech fest, Acer has launched eight new laptops. These laptops are a part of the company’s Predator Helios series, Swift Go series, Aspire series and Nitro series of laptops and they come with 13th Gen Intel Core processors. They will be available in select markets around the globe starting January 2023. Also Read - Motorola ThinkPhone teased ahead of CES 2023 launch: Everything about it

Acer Predator Helios 16, Predator Helios 18, Swift Go 16, Swift Go 14, Aspire 5, Aspire 3, Nitro 16, Nitro 17 pricing and availability

As far as pricing and availability is concerned, the Predator Helios 16 will be available in North America in March at a starting price of $1,649.99 (Rs 1,36,622.47 approx.), while the Predator Helios 18 will be available in North America in April this year at a starting price of $1,699 (Rs 1,40,680.60 approx.).

The Acer Swift Go 16, on the other hand, will be available in North America in June at a starting price of $799.99 (Rs 66,152.81 approx.), while the Acer Swift Go 14 will be available in North America in May at a starting price of $849.99 (Rs 70,375.33 approx.).

The 14-inch variant of the Aspire 3 will be available in North America in March at a starting price of $499 (Rs 41,314.46 approx.), while the 15-inch variant will be available in North America in March at a starting price of $349 (Rs 28,895.28 approx.), and the 17-inch variant of the Aspire 3 will be available in North America in March at a starting price of $379.99 (Rs 31,461.91 approx.).

Similarly, the 14-inch variant of the Aspire 5 will be available in North America in March at a starting price of $549.99 (Rs 45,536.98 approx.), while the 15-inch Aspire 5 variant will be available in North America in April at a starting price of $599.99 (Rs 49,676.70 approx.) and the 17-inch variant of the Aspire 5 will be available in North America in April at a starting price of $699.99 (Rs 57,941.10 approx.).

Lastly, the Acer Nitro 16 will be available in North America in May at a starting price of $1,199.99 (Rs 99,327.60 approx.), while the Acer Nitro 17 will be available in North America in May at a starting price of $1,199.99 (Rs 99,327.60 approx.).

Acer Predator Helios 16, Predator Helios 18 specifications

Coming to specifications, the Predator Helio 16 and Helio 18 laptops are powered by the newly launched 13th Gen Intel Core i9 or i7 HX mobile processors that are paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, up to 32GB DDR5-4800MHz RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD in RAID 0 storage. Both these laptops have the 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans and vector heat pipes in the shape of rectangles for improved heat transfer.

On the design front, the newly launched Helios series laptops sport a simplified matte black chassis with clean edges and thinner bezels that is coupled with a mini-LED backlit keyboard with 1.8 mm key travel and anti-ghosting N-key rollover. And for connectivity, these laptops have the Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 frequency band support, USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt and a Micro SD card reader.

As far as the display is concerned, the Predator Helios 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA display with a 165Hz or 240Hz screen refresh rate with over 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The Predator Helios 18, on the other hand, sports an 18-inch WUXGA display with a 165Hz or 240Hz screen refresh rate.

Both these laptops come with one month of Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass subscription.

Acer Nitro 16, Nitro 17 specifications

The newly Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 gaming laptops are powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors that is coupled with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs with up to 2TB of storage and up to 32GB of DDR5 4800 RAM. For connectivity, both these laptops have Killer DoubleShot Pro, Killer Wi-Fi 6 1650i, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, two Thunderbolt 4 ports supporting power delivery, and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. In addition to these features, the new Nitro laptops also have an HD camera, two microphones, and two speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio support. And for thermals they have dual fans, four fan outlets located at their sides and rear, upper air intake along with NitroSense software and a dedicated NitroSense key, allowing users to monitor their systems’ temperatures, as well as adjust fan speed and power performance settings.

Coming to the specifics, the Nitro 16 gaming laptop comes with an upgraded 16-inch WUXGA or WQXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate that supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. The Nitro 17, on the other hand, comes with either a FHD display with 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rates, or a QHD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Acer Swift Go 14, Swift Go 16 specifications

The Acer Swift Go 14 and the Swift Go 16 laptops are powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processors that is coupled with Intel Evo platform, Intel Movidius VPU, up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory. Both these laptops up to 9.5 hours of battery life. In addition to this, both these laptops feature an upgraded TwinAir dual fan system, along with dual D6 copper heat pipes, an air-inlet keyboard and a 14.9 mm aluminum chassis with ultra-slim side bezels.

For connectivity, both these laptops have Wi-Fi 6E USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a MicroSD card reader. These laptops also come with a 1440p webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) feature that is coupled with PurifiedView video conferencing solution that brings features such as Background Blur, Automatic Framing and Eye Contact to these laptops.

As far as specifics are concerned, the Acer Swift Go 16 features a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with 3200×2000 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, while the Swift Go 14 comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 2880×1800 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both these laptops come with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification and offer 500-nits of peak brightness.

Acer Aspire 5 specifications

The Acer Aspire 5 series notebooks come in 14-inch, 15-inch and 17-inch display variants. While the 15-inch variant come with a QHD display and a 16:9 aspect ratio, the 14-inch version features an FHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and narrow bezels on an eye-catching IPS wide viewing angle. These notebooks are powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs that is coupled with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and up to a 1TB M.2 SSD.

The Aspire 5 series of also comes with a 1080p FHD webcam and digital microphones utilize Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology and Acer PurifiedVoice technology for high-quality video feeds and crisp audio output. Lastly, the Aspire 5 notebooks come with TwinAir Cooling and an air inlet keyboard for improved thermal capacity and to expel more heat. On the connectivity front, they have a USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 port, Wi-Fi 6E, and HDMI 2.1.

Acer Aspire 3 specifications

Coming to the Acer Aspire 3 series notebooks, they come in 14, 15 and 17-inch display variants with 1080p FHD panel and Acer’s BlueLightShield technology. It is powered by the new Intel Core i3-N series processors. These laptops measure just 1.6 kgs and have a slick 18.9mm metal casing. All models in the Aspire 3 series are equipped with a USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.1 ports and Wi-Fi 6E.