News

CES 2023: AMD launches Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors to counter Intel

Laptops

The highlight of the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series is the Dragon Range Zen 4 Ryzen 9 7945HX, which has 16 cores and 32 threads.

amd

At the Consumer Electronics Show 2023, AMD came on impressively to take on Intel. Among its other processors is the new Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors that are meant for laptops. The highlight of the series is the Dragon Range Zen 4 Ryzen 9 7945HX, which has 16 cores and 32 threads. These specifications may seem underwhelming in front of Intel’s top-level 13th Gen chips that come with 24 cores, but the reality is both different and interesting. Also Read - CES 2023: Sony, Honda unveil their joint EV brand 'Afeela'

Even though the Intel CPUs for laptops have 24 cores, there are only eight performance cores in them and the rest are efficiency cores. On the other hand, the new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs for laptops have all 16 performance cores, giving them edge over the Intel counterparts. This is two full-eight core chips packed into one. The Ryzen 7945HX uses the Zen 4 architecture along with RDNA 3 architecture for graphics. Also Read - CES 2023: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for an advanced automotive experience

The new Radeon 7000 series CPUs for laptops have as many as 18 SKUs, which means there are different levels of performance with each one. There are three Pro models in the lineup called the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7730U, Ryzen 5 PRO 7530U, and the Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U. But these models are reserved for only HP and Lenovo laptops, which may begin arriving on the market soon. For high-end performance, there are AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX, AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX, and the AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX, which will be meant for high-grade gaming laptops. Also Read - CES 2023: Asus launches new Strix Scar, Zephyrus, Flow series laptops, check details

For business-class and light laptops, AMD has the Ryzen 7040HS, Ryzen 7940HS, Ryzen 7 7840HS, and Ryzen 5 7640HS, with both six and eight cores. The Ryzen 7040HS is built on the Zen 3 architecture.

AMD has launched a few more chips, but all of those will be available from next month. The laptops with these chipsets are expected to become available for purchase after the release of the chipsets, sometime in March.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2023 4:33 PM IST
