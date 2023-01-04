Asus launches 13 new laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

Asus, ahead of CES 2023, unveiled 13 new laptops. The new laptops are a part of the company’s Strix Scar, Zephyrus and Flow series gaming laptops and they come with the new 13th Gen Intel core processors, new AMD Ryzen Zen 4 processors and the GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs. In addition to these, the new ROG laptops come with a larger full-width heatsink and tri-fan Technology for thermals among other things. Also Read - CES 2023: Acer launches Predator Helios 16, Predator Helios 18, Swift Go 16, Swift Go 14, Aspire 5, Aspire 3, Nitro 16, Nitro 17 laptops

While Asus has officially unveiled the laptops, the company is yet to announce their pricing and exact date of availability. Also Read - Motorola ThinkPhone teased ahead of CES 2023 launch: Everything about it

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and Scar 18 specifications

The Strix Scar 16 comes in two display variants — one with a 16-inch Nebula HDR QHD+ panel with a 240Hz screen refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3, Mini LED panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, and PANTONE validation, and the other with a 16-inch ROG Nebula QHD+ display, 240Hz screen refresh rate, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, and PANTONE validation. Also Read - CES 2023: Samsung launches new QD-OLED, AI-powered Neo QLED, Micro LED, and OLED TVs

The Strix Scar 18 too comes in two display variants — one with an 18-inch QHD+ ROG Nebula display with 240Hz screen refresh rate, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision, and PANTONE validation, and the other with and 18-inch FHD+ display with 165Hz screen refresh rate, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision.

Both the laptops are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor that is coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage. Furthermore, they come with a backlit chiclet keyboard and have four speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res audio support and two-way AI noise cancellation technology. They also have WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 port, a x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort 1.4 port, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm jack among others for connectivity. Both the laptops come with a 90Whr battery.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17

This laptop comes with a 17-inch QHD display with a 240Hz screen refresh rate, an IPS-level panel with G-Sync and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU that is coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage and Windows 11.

The ROG Strix Scar 17 has a backlit chiclet keyboard and it has Smart Amp speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio and two-way AI noise cancelation technology for audio. For connectivity it has WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 port, a x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort 1.4 port, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm jack. It comes with a 90Whr battery.

Asus ROG Strix Scar G16 and Scar G18 specifications

The Strix Scar G16 comes in two display variants — one with a 16-inch Nebula HDR QHD+ panel with a 240Hz screen refresh rate, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, and PANTONE validation, and the other with a 16-inch ROG Nebula FHD+ display, 165Hz screen refresh rate, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, and PANTONE validation.

The Strix Scar G18 also comes in two display varaints, one with an 18-inch QHD+ ROG Nebula display with 240Hz screen refresh rate, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision, and PANTONE validation, and the other with and 18-inch FHD+ display with 165Hz screen refresh rate, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision.

Both the laptops are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor that is coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage. They have a backlit chiclet keyboard along with two speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res audio support and two-way AI noise cancellation technology. They also have WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 port, a x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort 1.4 port, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm jack among others for connectivity and a 90Whr battery.

Asus ROG Strix Scar G17

This laptop comes in two display variants — one with a 17-inch QHD display with a 240Hz screen refresh rate, an IPS-level panel with G-Sync and Dolby Vision support, and the other with a 17-inch FHD display with 144Hz screen refresh rate, an IPS-level panel and G-Sync support. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU that is coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage and Windows 11.

The ROG Strix Scar G17 has a backlit chiclet keyboard, and it has Smart Amp speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio and two-way AI noise cancelation technology for audio. For connectivity it has WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 port, a x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort 1.4 port, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm jack. It has a 90Whr battery.

ROG Zephyrus M16 specifications

It comes in two display variants — one with a 16-inch Nebula HDR QHD+ panel with a 240Hz screen refresh rate, and Mini LED panel with G-SYNC, and the other with a 16-inch ROG Nebula QHD+ display, 240Hz screen refresh rate, and an IPS-level panel. It is powered by up to 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor that is coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage. It has a backlit chiclet keyboard and an advanced audio system consisting of four woofers with smart amp technology, two tweeters, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio and two-way AI Noise cancellation. For connectivity it has WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and a Kensington lock among others. It is backed by a 90Wh battery.

ROG Zephyrus G16 specifications

It comes in two display variants — one with a 16-inch Nebula HDR QHD+ panel with a 240Hz screen refresh rate, and IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, and the other with a 16-inch FHD+ display, 165Hz screen refresh rate, and an IPS-level panel. It is powered by up to 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor that is coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, up to 48GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage. It has a backlit chiclet keyboard and an advanced audio system consisting of four woofers with smart amp technology, two tweeters, Dolby Atmos, and two-way AI Noise cancellation. For connectivity it has WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and a Kensington lock among others. It is backed by a 90Wh battery.

ROG Zephyrus G14 specifications

It comes in three display variants — one with a 14-inch ROG Nebula HDR QHD+ panel with a 165Hz screen refresh rate, and Mini LED panel with G-SYNC, another with a 14-inch QHD+ display, 165Hz screen refresh rate, and an IPS-level panel with G-Sync and a third variant with a 14-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate, an IPS-level panel and Dolby Vision. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor that is coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage. It has a backlit chiclet keyboard and an advanced audio system consisting of two woofers with smart amp technology, two tweeters, Dolby Atmos, and two-way AI Noise cancellation. For connectivity it has WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 among others. It is backed by a 76Wh battery.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 specifications

It comes in two display variants — one with a 16-inch QHD+ panel with a 240Hz screen refresh rate, and Mini LED panel with Dolby Vision, and the other with a 16-inch QHD+ display, 240Hz screen refresh rate, and an IPS-level panel with G-Sync and Dolby Vision. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor that is coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage. It has a illuminated chiclet keyboard and an audio system consisting of two woofers with smart amp technology, two tweeters, Dolby Atmos, and two-way AI Noise cancellation. For connectivity it has WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 among others. It is backed by a 90Wh battery.

ROG Flow X13 specifications

The ROG Flow X13 comes in two display variants — one with a 13.4-inch QHD+ panel with a 165Hz screen refresh rate, an IPS-level panel with Dolby Vision and Corning Gorilla Glass DXC protection, and the other with a 13.4-inch FHD+ display, 120Hz screen refresh rate, an IPS-level panel with G-Sync, Dolby Vision and Corning Gorilla Glass DXC protection. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor that is coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage. It has a backlit chiclet keyboard and an audio system consisting of two speakers with smart amp technology, hi-res audio technology, a 3D-array microphone, Dolby Atmos, and two-way AI Noise cancellation. For connectivity it has WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 among others. It is backed by a 75Wh battery.

ROG Flow Z13 specifications

The ROG Flow Z13 comes with a 13.4-inch ROG Nebula QHD+ display with a 165Hz screen refresh rate, a IPS-level panel with Dolby Vision and Corning Gorilla Glass DXC protection. It is powered by up to 13th-Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor that is coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU, up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage. It has a backlit chiclet keyboard and an audio system consisting of two speakers with smart amp technology, hi-res audio technology, Dolby Atmos, and two-way AI Noise cancellation. For connectivity it has WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 among others. It is backed by a 56Wh battery.