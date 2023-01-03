Dell launches six new laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

Dell, ahead of CES 2023, which will begin on January 5, has launched six new gaming laptops. These laptops are a part of the company’s G-series and Alienware devices. The list includes the Dell G15, Dell G16, Alienware m18, Alienware m16, Alienware x16 and Alienware x14. Also Read - CES 2023: Samsung unveils its new Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor lineups

Dell gaming laptop pricing availability

As far as pricing and availability are concerned, Dell said that the Dell G15 will start at $849 (Rs 70,356 approx.) while the Dell G16 will start at $1,499 (Rs 1,24,221 approx.). These laptops will be available in the US and Canada starting Spring 2023. Also Read - Dell launches new G15 AMD gaming laptops with up to NVIDIA RTX 3060: Check full pricing, features

The Alienware m18 and m16 laptops will start at $2,899 (Rs 2,40,240 approx.) and $2,599 (Rs 2,15,377 approx.). Similarly, Alienware x16 and x14 laptops will start at $3,099 (Rs 2,56,811 approx.) and $1,799 (Rs 1,49,081 approx.). All the Alienware laptops will be available for purchase sometime in winter this year.

Dell G15 specifications

It comes with 15-inch display that is available in two options — one with a FHD backlit LED display with 250 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate and the other with 300 nits of peak brightness and 165Hz of screen refresh rate. This laptop comes with up to 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, Windows 11 Home, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of storage space. It has WiFi 6 for connectivity, and it comes in two battery options — one with a 56Whr battery and the other with an 86Whr battery. It will be available in Dark Shadow Gray with Black thermal shelf, Quantum White with Deep Space Blue thermal shelf and Pop Purple with Neo Mint thermal shelf colour options.

Dell G16 specifications

It comes with 16-inch display that is available in two options — one with a QHD+ backlit LED display with 300 nits of peak brightness and 165Hz refresh rate and the other with 240Hz of screen refresh rate. This laptop comes with up to 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, Windows 11 Home, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCle storage space. It has WiFi 6 and RTX Ethernet for connectivity and it comes in two battery options — one with a 56Whr battery and the other with an 86Whr battery. It will be available in Metallic Nightshade with Black thermal shelf and Quantum White with Metallic NightShade thermal shelf colour options.

Alienware m18 specifications

The Alienware m18 comes with an 18-inch display that is available in two variants — one with a QHD+ panel with a 165Hz screen refresh rate and the other with a FHD+ panel with a 480Hz screen refresh rate. Both the variants come with Dynamic Display Switching technology, NVIDIS G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support. It is powered by the 13th-gen Intel Core processor that is coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphic and up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of PCle SSD storage space. It also features support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, a FHD IR camera, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and Alienware Command Centre 6.0 for gaming. It comes with a 97Whr battery, and it will be available with a dark metallic chassis and a moon aluminum finish with Legend 3.0 design.

Alienware m16 specifications

The Alienware m16 comes with a 16-inch display that is available in two variants — one with a QHD+ panel with a 165Hz or 120Hz screen refresh rate and the other with a FHD+ panel with a 480Hz screen refresh rate. Both the variants come with Dynamic Display Switching technology, NVIDIS G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support. It is powered by the 13th-gen Intel Core processor that is coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX or AMD Radeon graphic and up to 9TB of storage space. It comes in three keyboard options — a 1-zone backlit keyboard, a per-key AlienFX backlit keyboard and a CherryMX ultra low-profile mechanical keyboard. It also features support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, a FHD IR camera, Alienware Command Centre 6.0 for gaming and Legend 3.0 design.

Alienware x16 specifications

The Alienware x16 comes with a 14-inch display that is a available in three variants– a QHD+ panel with 165Hz screen refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC+ advanced optimus support, a FHD+ panel with 480Hz screen refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC+ advanced optimus support, and a QHD+ panel with 240Hz screen refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC+ advanced optimus support. It is powered by the 13th-gen Intel Core processor that is available in i9, i7 i5 configurations. This processor is coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphic and up to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB of PCle SSD storage space. It also features support for a FHD IR camera, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and Alienware Command Centre 6.0 for gaming. It comes with a 90Whr battery, and it will be available with a lunar silver finish with Legend 3.0 design.

Alienware x14 specifications

The Alienware x14 comes with a 14-inch QHD+ display with 165Hz screen refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC+ advanced optimus support. It is powered by the 13th-gen Intel Core processor that is available in i7 and i5 configurations. This processor is coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphic and up to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB of PCle SSD storage space. It also features support for a FHD IR camera, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and Alienware Command Centre 6.0 for gaming. It comes with an 80.5Whr battery and it will be available with a lunar silver finish with Legend 3.0 design.