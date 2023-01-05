HP launches new Chromebook, 8 new laptops ahead of CES 2023

HP launched eight new laptops ahead of CES 2023. The list includes the HP Dragonfly Pro, HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10, HP Elite x360 1040 G10, HP Omen 17, HP 14-inch laptop PC, 15.6-inch laptop PC, and the HP 14-inch Eco Edition Laptop PC. In addition to these laptops, HP also launched a new Chromebook, dubbed as the HP Dragonfly Pro. Here’s everything we know about HP’s newly launched laptops. Also Read - CES 2023: AMD launches Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors to counter Intel

HP Chromebook, laptop price and availability

HP hasn’t revealed the pricing of its Chromebook and its laptops yet. However, the company says that all of these laptops will be available on HP.com in Spring this year, which is when local pricing and availability will be revealed. Also Read - CES 2023: Sony, Honda unveil their joint EV brand 'Afeela'

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook specifications

The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook comes with a 14-inch LCD touch-enabled display with 1200 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel CoreTM i5-1235U processor that is coupled with Integrated: Intel UHD graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256TB of PCle SSD storage. It runs Google’s Chrome OS. It comes with an 8MP camera, and it has audio by Bang & Olufsen that includes four speakers. This laptop has a backlit keyboard Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. It has a four-cell 51.3Whr battery with a 96W USB-C AC power adapter. It comes in Sparkling Black and Ceramic White colour variants. Also Read - CES 2023: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for an advanced automotive experience

HP Dragonfly Pro specifications

The HP Dragonfly Pro comes with a 14-inch FHD IPS touch-enabled display with 400 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass NBT protection. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen7 7736u mobile processor that is coupled with AMD Radeon graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCle SSD storage. It runs the Windows 11 Home. It comes with a 5MP IR camera with a camera shutter, and it has audio by Bang & Olufsen that includes dual mic and quad speakers and Soundwire Waves Maxx. This laptop has a backlit keyboard with a haptic trackpad with Qualcomm WCN685x Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. It has a 64.6Whr battery with a 96W USB-C AC power adapter. Additionally, it has a fingerprint sensor and face recognition for safety. It comes in Sparkling Black and Ceramic White colour variants.

HP Dragonfly G4 specifications

The HP Dragonfly G4 comes with a 13.5-inch display that is available in four variants — a WUXGA+ variant with 400 nits of peak brightness, a a WUXGA+ variant with 1000 nits of peak brightness, a 3K LCD display with 400 nits of peak brightness and a 2K OLED display with 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Intel 13th Gen processors that is coupled with Intel Integrated graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to2TB of PCle SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Pro for Business. It comes with an 5MP camera with electronic shutter and it has audio by Bang & Olufsen that includes four speakers. This laptop has a backlit keyboard Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. It comes in Slate Blye and Natural Silver colour variants.

HP EliteBook 1040 G10 specifications

The HP EliteBook 1040 G10 comes with a 14-inch display that is available in four variants — a FHD IPS display variant with 250n AG, a FHD IPS display variant with 400n AG, a FHD IPS display with SureView technology and a WQXGA display variant with 500 nits of peak brightness and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.

It is powered by the Intel 13th Gen U-series and P-series processors that is coupled with Intel Integrated graphics, up to 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCle SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Pro for Business. It comes with an 5MP camera with electronic shutter, and it has audio by Bang & Olufsen. This laptop has a backlit keyboard, and it has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. It has a 38Whr battery.

HP Elite x360 1040 G10 specifications

The HP Elite x360 1040 G10 comes with a magnesium chassis and an x360 convertible form factor. It sports a 14-inch display that is available in four variants — a WUXGA IPS display variant with 250n BV, a WUXGA IPS display variant with 400n BV/AG, a WUXGA IPS display with SureView Reflect technology and a WQXGA display variant with 500 nits of peak brightness and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.

It is powered by the Intel 13th Gen processors that is coupled with Intel Integrated graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCle SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Pro for Business. It comes with an 5MP camera with a privacy shutter, audio by Bang & Olufsen and 2-mic array. This laptop has a spill-resistant backlit keyboard with Durakey with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. It has a 38Whr battery with fast charging support.

HP Omen 17 specifications

The HP Omen 17 laptop sports a 17.3-inch display that is available in three variants — a QHD IPS display with 240Hz screen refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness, a QHD IPS display with a 165Hz screen refresh rate, a FHD IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness and 144Hz screen refresh rate.

It is powered by either Intel i9-13900HX processor or Intel i7-13700HX processor that is coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptop graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCle SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Home. It comes with an 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction, audio by Bang & Olufsen and dual speakers. It has a backlit keyboard with Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. It has a six-cell 83Whr battery with fast charging support. It comes in a single shadow black colour variant.

HP 14-inch laptop PC specifications

The HP 14-inch laptop PC sports a 14-inch display with up to QHD resolution and up to 300 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by up to Intel i7-1360P processor or Intel i7-1355U processor that is coupled with either Intel Iris Xe graphics or Intel UHD graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCle SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Home. It comes with an 1080p FHD camera with dual speaker audio. And it has a 41Whr battery with either a 45W or a 65W power adapter.

HP 15.6-inch laptop PC specifications

The HP 15.6-inch laptop PC sports a 15-inch display with up to FHD resolution and up to 300 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by up to Intel i7-1360P processor or Intel i7-1355U processor that is coupled with either Intel Iris Xe graphics, Intel UHD graphics or NVIDIA GeForce MX550, up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCle SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Home. It comes with an 1080p FHD camera with dual speaker audio. And it has a 41Whr battery with either a 45W or a 65W power adapter.