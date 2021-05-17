comscore Colorful iGame Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition launched: Price in India, specifications
News

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition launched: Price in India, specifications

Laptops

The iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition sports an advanced cooling design, sporting dual 90mm axial fans on opposite sides.

RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports Edition GPU

(Image: Colorful)

Colorful has partnered with bilibili E-sports to launch the new iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition graphics card in India. The company claims that its new limited edition Nvidia graphics card sports a fresh and colourful look. It claims that the new iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition has been designed for gamers and enthusiasts. Also Read - Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs launched for entry level gaming laptops

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition: Price in India

The new iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition is priced at Rs 62,000 and will be made available in limited quantities in the country. The price is comparable to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Founders Edition, and what other manufacturers like Zotac have to offer. The company has not stated when and where the graphics card will be made available to purchase in the country. Also Read - Olympic Committee inches for closer ties with Esports

Design and cooling

The iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition sports an advanced cooling design, sporting dual 90mm axial fans on opposite sides with air ducts to efficiently cool the card within the gaming machine. The all-alloy shroud gives the graphics card a premium look and adds to the cooling. Inside the shroud, we get to see 6mm diameter heat pipes with direct touch and a large nickel-plated copper base for quick heat dissipation. Also Read - Asus ExpertBook P2 Review: Versatility for the workaholic

Apart from the cooling design, the graphics card also features RGB lighting on the shroud’s surrounding edge. The company has stated that the RGB LED lights are fully customisable using its iGame Center app.

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition is also the first graphics card to feature a magnetic backplate design. This according to the company will help builders and modders personalize the backplate with ease.

The card has a dimension of 300mm x 134mm x 45mm.

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition: Specifications

Before we start with the numbers, take note that the performance of the RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports Edition is similar to the regular RTX 3060. However, the design and the cooling is where you will see the benefits.

The card comes with 12GB of GDDR6 vRAM with a bandwidth of 360 GB/s. It features 3584 CUDA Cores, a base game clock speed of 1777MHz and a boost clock speed of 1822MHz.

It connects to the system using an 8-pin PCIe for the power input and has three full-sized display ports along with one HDMI port.

  Published Date: May 17, 2021 4:31 PM IST

