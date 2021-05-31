comscore COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors
News

COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors

Laptops

Intel Core i7-1195G7 is the company's top-end chip in the U-series and is also the first one to achieve a 5.0 GHz clock speed.

Intel COMPUTEX

(Image: Intel)

Intel during its Computex 2021 keynote announced a slew of new products including two new 11th Gen Intel Core mobile U-series processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and the 5G M.2 module for laptops. The new chipsets that will power the thin-and-light category, include Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7. Also Read - Is 5G harmful and injurious to human health? Actor Juhi Chawla thinks so

Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7

The Intel Core i7-1195G7 is the company’s top-end chip in the U-series and is also the first one to achieve a 5.0 GHz clock speed. Both the Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7 chips come with four-core / eight-thread configurations and operate in the 12W to 28W range. They also feature the company’s own Iris Xe integrated graphics. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K launch on May 31: How to watch livestream

In terms of numbers, the Core i7-1195G7 has a base clock speed of 2.9GHz and a maximum single-core speed of 5.0GHz using the company’s own Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology. The Core i5-1155G7 comes with a base clock speed of 2.5GHz and a max clock speed of 4.5GHz. Also Read - Computex 2021: When and how to watch, what to expect

What else did Intel announce?

Apart from the two new processors, Intel also announced its 5G M.2 module for laptops developed in partnership with MediaTek and Fibocom. This module will allow OEMs to incorporate a new M.2 card in their designs. According to the announcement, the module supports 5G NR in mid-band and sub-6GHz frequencies. It will also allow OEMs to offer eSIM facilities to their users.

Asus, HP and Acer will be among the first few PC OEMs to launch laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core U- and H-series this year, along with the new 5G Solution 5000 cards.

Watch the Intel COMPUTEX 2021 Keynote:

COMPUTEX 2021 a full month affair

Computex organisers had hoped to host its 2021 event in person. However, due to the massive second wave, they had to opt to hold the event in an all-virtual format. The event will be stretched across the entire month going on till June 30.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 31, 2021 7:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors
Laptops
COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors
Krafton releases new Battlegrounds Mobile India teaser ahead of official launch

Gaming

Krafton releases new Battlegrounds Mobile India teaser ahead of official launch

Top 5 Android apps that help quit smoking

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Android apps that help quit smoking

Top 5 Android apps that help quit smoking

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Android apps that help quit smoking

How to get Garena Free Fire redeem code for May 31

Gaming

How to get Garena Free Fire redeem code for May 31

Is 5G harmful and injurious to human health? Actor Juhi Chawla thinks so

News

Is 5G harmful and injurious to human health? Actor Juhi Chawla thinks so

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors

Is 5G harmful and injurious to human health? Actor Juhi Chawla thinks so

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro could launch globally as Redmi Buds 3 Pro or POCO Pop Buds

Realme C25s to launch in China followed by India on June 12: Report

Pre-book OnePlus Nord CE 5G and get free gifts worth Rs 2,699

Looking to join Netflix? Here's which plan is right for you

OnePlus Nord CE India launch on June 10: 5 things confirmed about the upcoming Nord

Twitter vs Indian government fight over new IT rules: 5 key developments in 24 hours

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Apple WWDC 2021 event expectations: iOS 15, Pro Macs, and some more

Related Topics

Related Stories

COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors

Laptops

COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors
Is 5G harmful and injurious to human health? Actor Juhi Chawla thinks so

News

Is 5G harmful and injurious to human health? Actor Juhi Chawla thinks so
Pre-book OnePlus Nord CE 5G and get free gifts worth Rs 2,699

Mobiles

Pre-book OnePlus Nord CE 5G and get free gifts worth Rs 2,699
Best Gaming Phone Under 50000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Gaming Phone Under 50000 in India in 2021
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India का कर रहे इंतजार, तो जरूर जान लें ये बड़ी बातें

How to download Google Photos Data: अनलिमिटेड फ्री स्टोरेज खत्म होने से पहले ऐसे करें डाउनलोड, अन्य Cloud सर्विस में करें सेव

Battlegrounds Mobile India में PUBG Mobile वाला एक और फीचर, नए टीजर में दिखी झलक

5G के खिलाफ कोर्ट पहुंची जूही चावला, कहा- इसके प्रभाव से कोई नहीं बच सकेगा

Twitter पर जल्द मिलेगा Facebook जैसा यह फीचर, ट्वीट पर दे पाएंगे Emoji Reactions

Latest Videos

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate

News

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

Reviews

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U
How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Features

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!
Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Features

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

News

COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors
Laptops
COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors
Is 5G harmful and injurious to human health? Actor Juhi Chawla thinks so

News

Is 5G harmful and injurious to human health? Actor Juhi Chawla thinks so
Redmi AirDots 3 Pro could launch globally as Redmi Buds 3 Pro or POCO Pop Buds

Wearables

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro could launch globally as Redmi Buds 3 Pro or POCO Pop Buds
Realme C25s to launch in China followed by India on June 12: Report

Mobiles

Realme C25s to launch in China followed by India on June 12: Report
Pre-book OnePlus Nord CE 5G and get free gifts worth Rs 2,699

Mobiles

Pre-book OnePlus Nord CE 5G and get free gifts worth Rs 2,699

new arrivals in india

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers