COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors

Intel during its Computex 2021 keynote announced a slew of new products including two new 11th Gen Intel Core mobile U-series processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and the 5G M.2 module for laptops. The new chipsets that will power the thin-and-light category, include Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7. Also Read - Is 5G harmful and injurious to human health? Actor Juhi Chawla thinks so

Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7

The Intel Core i7-1195G7 is the company’s top-end chip in the U-series and is also the first one to achieve a 5.0 GHz clock speed. Both the Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7 chips come with four-core / eight-thread configurations and operate in the 12W to 28W range. They also feature the company’s own Iris Xe integrated graphics. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K launch on May 31: How to watch livestream

In terms of numbers, the Core i7-1195G7 has a base clock speed of 2.9GHz and a maximum single-core speed of 5.0GHz using the company’s own Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology. The Core i5-1155G7 comes with a base clock speed of 2.5GHz and a max clock speed of 4.5GHz. Also Read - Computex 2021: When and how to watch, what to expect

What else did Intel announce?

Apart from the two new processors, Intel also announced its 5G M.2 module for laptops developed in partnership with MediaTek and Fibocom. This module will allow OEMs to incorporate a new M.2 card in their designs. According to the announcement, the module supports 5G NR in mid-band and sub-6GHz frequencies. It will also allow OEMs to offer eSIM facilities to their users.

Asus, HP and Acer will be among the first few PC OEMs to launch laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core U- and H-series this year, along with the new 5G Solution 5000 cards.

Watch the Intel COMPUTEX 2021 Keynote:

COMPUTEX 2021 a full month affair

Computex organisers had hoped to host its 2021 event in person. However, due to the massive second wave, they had to opt to hold the event in an all-virtual format. The event will be stretched across the entire month going on till June 30.