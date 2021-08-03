Dell Alienware M15 R5, Alienware M15 R6 gaming laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs: Price in India, features

Dell Alienware M15 R5 and Alienware M15 R6 gaming laptops have been announced in India. The new Alienware laptops equip Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs, up to 4K native experience, and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 wireless support. The new gaming machines from Alienware have been launched for a starting price of Rs 1,34,990.

Dell Alienware M15 R5, Alienware M15 R6 gaming laptops: Price in India, availability

Dell Alienware M15 R5 price in India starts at Rs 1,34,990. While the Alienware M15 R6 gaming laptop is priced starting at Rs 1,59,990. The new Dell models are available for purchase on Dell.com.

Dell Alienware M15 R5 gaming laptop specifications

The new Alienware M15 R5 features a 15.6-inch FHD (1,920×1,080 pixel resolution) display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness. The laptop equips an AMD Ryzen R7 5800H processor, paired with 16GB of DDR4 (3,200MHz) RAM and up to 4TB (2x 2TB) of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. Dell has brought two GPU options- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop supports Killer Wi-Fi 6 and carries an 86Whr battery. Connectivity options include- 3 USB-A ports (one with PowerShare 2), a USB-C port, an Ethernet port, Bluetooth v5.2, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Dell Alienware M15 R6 gaming laptop specifications

Dell Alienware M15 R6 laptop sports a 15.6-inch QHD (2,560×1,440 pixel resolution) display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. Powering this gaming machine is an 11th Intel Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake CPU, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU that comes with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Dell boasts the laptop to be the first 15-inch Alienware machine to get up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 2TB (2x 1TB) PCIe M.2 SSD for storage. It has a similar backup as the Alienware M15 R5 laptop. Connectivity options include 3 USB-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is available in either Windows 10 Home or Pro options.

Both the laptops feature a ‘Dark Core’ design which darkens the interior shade of the laptop to minimize distractions. The devices have NVIDIA G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technology enabled on the 240Hz display and include a 240W power adapter. The laptops come with Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology, copper heat pipes, and liquid-crystal polymer fans to deliver enhanced performance.