Dell has launched the new G15 AMD edition (5525) laptops powered by the next-gen AMD Ryzen 6000 H series processors. The new range gets the latest I/O ports, new thermal systems, NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs and more. The G15 5525 comes in 5 different configuration options.

Pricing and Availability

The pricing of the new Dell G15 AMD edition will start at Rs 83,990. The prices will go up to Rs 1,27,990 for the top variant with 6GB RTX 3060. Colour options: The laptops will be available in two colours – Dark Shadow Grey and Phantom Grey with speckles. The new Dell G15 is available for purchase across Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

Check the complete pricing of the laptop series:

Model Price 15.6″ FHD Narrow 120Hz 250 nits 45% / AMD Rembrandt R5 / 8GB, 1x8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz / 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 (GN20-P0) Rs 83,990/- 15.6″ FHD Narrow 120Hz 250 nits 45% / AMD Rembrandt R5 / 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz / 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 (GN20-P0) Rs 89,990/- 15.6″ FHD Narrow 120Hz 250 nits 45% / AMD Rembrandt R7 / 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz / 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 (GN20-P0) Rs 1,02,990/- 15.6″ FHD Narrow 120Hz 250 nits 45% / AMD Rembrandt R7 / 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz / 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 (GN20-P1) Rs 1,07,990/- 15.6″ FHD Narrow 120Hz 250 nits 45% / AMD Rembrandt R7 / 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz / 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 (GN20-E3) Rs 1,27,990/-

Dell G15 5525 AMD Features

Buyers can get AMD Ryzen processors up to 6800H R7. The G15 AMD version comes with an Alienware-inspired thermal design with dual air-intake and thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four vents

It gets graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and a new optional FHD 165Hz display panel with a 2-sided narrow bezel. Players can also choose from up to 6GB GDDR6 of dedicated memory.

Game Shift technology

The Game Shift function can be activated by pressing FN + the Game Shift (F9) key which triggers a dynamic performance mode. Consequently, the Alienware Command Center maximizes the fans’ speed to keep the system cool while the processors work harder

The Alienware Command Center on Dell G Series allows users to tailor the hardware for every game. It also allows the gamer to personalize the space and set up to make the software look the way they want it. The user will also get features like Dolby Audio and an orange backlit keyboard with WASD.