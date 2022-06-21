comscore Dell G15 AMD gaming laptop launched in India at Rs 83,990: Check details
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Dell G15 Amd Gaming Laptop Launched In India At Rs 83990 Check Details
News

Dell launches new G15 AMD gaming laptops with up to NVIDIA RTX 3060: Check full pricing, features

Laptops

Dell G15 5525 gets graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and a new optional FHD 165Hz display panel with a 2-sided narrow bezel

Dell G15 Laptop

Dell G15 Laptop launched in India

Dell has launched the new G15 AMD edition (5525) laptops powered by the next-gen AMD Ryzen 6000 H series processors. The new range gets the latest I/O ports, new thermal systems, NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs and more. The G15 5525 comes in 5 different configuration options. Also Read - AMD brings affordable Ryzen 4000 and Ryzen 5000 series processors for PC build

Pricing and Availability

The pricing of the new Dell G15 AMD edition will start at Rs 83,990. The prices will go up to Rs 1,27,990 for the top variant with 6GB RTX 3060. Colour options: The laptops will be available in two colours – Dark Shadow Grey and Phantom Grey with speckles. The new Dell G15 is available for purchase across Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail, and multi-brand outlets. Also Read - You can now install Windows on your Steam Deck

Check the complete pricing of the laptop series: Also Read - Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details

Model Price
15.6″ FHD Narrow 120Hz 250 nits 45% / AMD Rembrandt R5 / 8GB, 1x8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz / 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 (GN20-P0) Rs 83,990/-
15.6″ FHD Narrow 120Hz 250 nits 45% / AMD Rembrandt R5 / 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz / 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 (GN20-P0) Rs 89,990/-
15.6″ FHD Narrow 120Hz 250 nits 45% / AMD Rembrandt R7 / 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz / 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 (GN20-P0) Rs 1,02,990/-
15.6″ FHD Narrow 120Hz 250 nits 45% / AMD Rembrandt R7 / 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz / 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 (GN20-P1) Rs 1,07,990/-
15.6″ FHD Narrow 120Hz 250 nits 45% / AMD Rembrandt R7 / 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz / 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 (GN20-E3) Rs 1,27,990/-

Dell G15 5525 AMD Features

Buyers can get AMD Ryzen processors up to 6800H R7. The G15 AMD version comes with an Alienware-inspired thermal design with dual air-intake and thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four vents

It gets graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and a new optional FHD 165Hz display panel with a 2-sided narrow bezel. Players can also choose from up to 6GB GDDR6 of dedicated memory.

Game Shift technology

The Game Shift function can be activated by pressing FN + the Game Shift (F9) key which triggers a dynamic performance mode. Consequently, the Alienware Command Center maximizes the fans’ speed to keep the system cool while the processors work harder

The Alienware Command Center on Dell G Series allows users to tailor the hardware for every game. It also allows the gamer to personalize the space and set up to make the software look the way they want it. The user will also get features like Dolby Audio and an orange backlit keyboard with WASD.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 21, 2022 5:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to set Google Chrome as your default web browser
How To
How to set Google Chrome as your default web browser
How to use Paytm for Local Citybus Ticket Booking

How To

How to use Paytm for Local Citybus Ticket Booking

Samsung launches Q and S series of wireless soundbars in India

News

Samsung launches Q and S series of wireless soundbars in India

New TVS Zeppelin to Royal Enfield Hunter 350, check all upcoming bikes in India

Photo Gallery

New TVS Zeppelin to Royal Enfield Hunter 350, check all upcoming bikes in India

Noise launches new smart glasses i1 in India at Rs 5,999: Check all features

Wearables

Noise launches new smart glasses i1 in India at Rs 5,999: Check all features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to use Paytm for Local Citybus Ticket Booking

Samsung launches Q and S series of wireless soundbars in India

Noise launches new smart glasses i1 in India at Rs 5,999: Check all features

Mark Zuckerberg shows off Meta's virtual reality headset prototypes

There are a few 'unresolved matters' about Twitter, says Elon Musk

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

How to view Saved Posts on the Instagram

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

Features

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day
Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video

News

Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video
During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video

Features

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video
How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

Features

How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999