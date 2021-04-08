Dell just launched its latest range of gaming laptops globally, including the Dell G15, G15 Ryzen Edition and Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5. Dell G15 is powered by up to the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, whereas, the Ryzen Edition is powered by up to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. The Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 is powered by up to the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor. All of the new laptops come with up to Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs. Also Read - Acer Aspire 5, Lenovo V14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more: Laptops under Rs 40,000

Dell G15, G15 Ryzen Edition, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5: Price

Dell G15 (5510) starts at $899 (approximately Rs 67,000) for the base model powered by the 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10200H processor. The G15 Ryzen Edition (5515) base variant powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor also starts at $899 (approximately Rs 67,000). Dell G15 is being made available in Dark Shadow Grey, Phantom Grey and Specter Green colour options, whereas, the Ryzen Edition will be made available in Phantom Grey and Specter Green colour options. Also Read - CES 2021: Dell Alienware m15 R4, m17 R4 refresh; Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop announced

The base variant of the Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor is priced at $1,793 (approximately Rs 1,30,000). It will be made available starting April 20 in the US and May 4 in all other regions. Also Read - Dell G5 15 5500 review: One for casual gamers

Dell G15, G15 Ryzen Edition: Specifications

Both the Dell G15 and Dell G15 Ryzen Edition come with two 15.6-inch display options. The first option is a full HD LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of brightness, whereas, the second one is a full HD LED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness.

The vanilla variant is powered by up to the 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10870H processor, whereas, the Ryzen Edition is powered by up to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. They come with 256GB of PCIe NVMeM.2 SSD storage and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The Intel variant can be paired with either the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU or the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. However, the Ryzen Edition is only available with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

The laptops run Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system and come with either a 56Whr or an 86Whr battery depending on the model you choose.

Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5: Specifications

Dell Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 sports a 15.6-inch QHD display with a refresh rate of 240Hz and 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5800HX processor paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 4TB PCIe M.2 SSD storage. The device comes with up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The laptop is available with both the Windows 10 Home (64-bit) or Windows 10 Pro (64-bit). The device features an 86Whr battery.