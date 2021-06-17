Dell Inspiron 13, 14 and 15 series laptops launched in India: Prices, specs

Dell has refreshed its Inspiron series of affordable laptops in India for 2021. The new refresh is applicable to the Inspiron 15, Inspiron 14, Inspiron 14 2-in-1, and Inspiron 13 series. All the new models get the bezel-less display treatment, larger touchpads and new lifting hinges to improve performance as well as user experience. Also Read - Alienware X15, X17 now the thinnest gaming laptops from Dell, bring RTX 30 series GPU

Before we look at the all the features and specifications, here’s a look at the price you need to know before buying. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 range will have a starting price of Rs 57,990 for the Intel models and Rs 65,990 for the version with AMD processors. The Inspiron 14 will be available from June 18 at a starting price of Rs 44,990. Also Read - Dell Precision 3561, Precision 5560, Precision 5760, Precision 7560, Precision 7760, Alienware m15 R6 launched: Check details

The Inspiron 15 with Intel processors will be available from June 18 at a starting price of Rs 48,990 while the AMD configurations will be available from June 22 at a starting price of Rs 57,990. The Inspiron 13 series will be available from July 7 at a starting price of Rs 68,990. Also Read - Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before hackers attack your device

Specifications and features

The Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 series laptops get a 14-inch 1080p display and 15.6-inch 1080p display respectively. The Inspiron 14 is powered by 11th-Generation Intel Core i7 processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU options. The Inspiron 15 offers both Intel and AMD options, alongside the ability to equip up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Connectivity options on the Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 include an HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, SD card reader, a headphone/ microphone combo jack, and Wi-Fi 6. Both the laptop series are backed by 54Whr capacity batteries.

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a convertible laptop that can also be used as a tablet. It has a 14-inch full-HD touchscreen with support for stylus. The Intel variant gets up to an 11th-Generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX350. The AMD version gets up to a Ryzen 7 5700U CPU and Radeon graphics. Users get up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Connectivity options on this one include an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop is backed by up to 54Whr capacity battery.

Lastly, the Inspiron 13 is the most compact of the lot, featuring a 13.3-inch QHD+ display. This one can be had with up to an 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11370H CPU along with up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU. You can also choose from up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD.

Connectivity options include an HDMI port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 54Whr battery remains from the other models.