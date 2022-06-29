Dell has launched new laptops for the Indian market in the Latitude lineup. The new commercial laptops have been launched in the 14-inch and 15-inch form factors. Dell claims it now has the industry’s most powerful 14-inch mobile workstation (MWS) and the smallest 15-inch MWS and the world’s smallest 14-inch 16:10 business PC. The new machines are available in laptop and 2-in-1 form factors. The new range starts at a price of Rs 79,990. Also Read - Dell launches new G15 AMD gaming laptops with up to NVIDIA RTX 3060: Check full pricing, features

Detailed Pricing (exclusive of taxes)

-Dell Latitude 9430 starts at Rs 1,45,990 Also Read - Dell G15 5520, Dell G15 5521 SE launched in India starting at Rs. 85,990

-Dell Latitude 7430 starts at Rs 94,990 Also Read - Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 laptops refreshed with 12th-Gen Intel Core processors: Here's a look at what's new

-Dell Latitude 7330 Ultralight starts at Rs 99,990

-Dell Precision 5570 starts at Rs 1,42,990

-Dell Precision 5470 starts at Rs 1,46,990

-Dell Precision 3470 starts at Rs 79,990

Processors

All the latest commercial devices listed above come equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors. They also include the latest connectivity options, including 5G and Intel Wi-Fi 6E.

The Latitude 9430 is an ultra-premium PC. Dell claims that it offers the world’s smallest 14-inch 16:10 display. And it has the best screen-to-body ratio on a 14-inch business PC. The laptop is available in new metallic graphite color, it also contains a new FHD camera.

The Latitude 7330 Ultralight configuration, Dell claims, is the world’s smallest and lightest 13.3-inch premium commercial laptop with a 16:9 display. The machine only weighs 0.967 kg.

The new Precision 5470, Dell claims is the world’s smallest, thinnest and most powerful 14-inch MWS. It comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, 64GB of DDR5 memory, 4TB of storage and a choice of NVIDIA RTX A1000 Graphics. The Precision 5470’s cooling system uses a new thermal management system that fits within the confines of the compact system. Dell uses a patented Dual Opposite Outlet fan with liquid polymer blades to help the system run at high speeds. Additionally, the company’s first bonded hinge architecture was developed to improve hot air exhaust.

The Precision 5570, also gets all these features and additionally comes with up to NVIDIA RTX A2000 Graphics.

The Precision workstations are equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and optional NVIDIA T550 (4GB) DDR6 Graphics. The 14-inch Precision 3470 comes with advanced thermal management with customizable thermal tables