comscore Dell Latitude, Precision laptops launched in India at starting price of Rs 79,990: Check details
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Dell Latitude Precision Laptops Launched In India At Starting Price Of Rs 79990 Check Details
News

Dell launches new Latitude, Precision series laptops in India: Check detailed pricing

Laptops

All the latest commercial devices listed above come equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

New Dell Laptops launched

Dell has launched laptops in Latitude and Precision series

Dell has launched new laptops for the Indian market in the Latitude lineup. The new commercial laptops have been launched in the 14-inch and 15-inch form factors. Dell claims it now has the industry’s most powerful 14-inch mobile workstation (MWS) and the smallest 15-inch MWS and the world’s smallest 14-inch 16:10 business PC. The new machines are available in laptop and 2-in-1 form factors. The new range starts at a price of Rs 79,990. Also Read - Dell launches new G15 AMD gaming laptops with up to NVIDIA RTX 3060: Check full pricing, features

Detailed Pricing (exclusive of taxes)

-Dell Latitude 9430 starts at Rs 1,45,990 Also Read - Dell G15 5520, Dell G15 5521 SE launched in India starting at Rs. 85,990

-Dell Latitude 7430 starts at Rs 94,990 Also Read - Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 laptops refreshed with 12th-Gen Intel Core processors: Here's a look at what's new

-Dell Latitude 7330 Ultralight starts at Rs 99,990

-Dell Precision 5570 starts at Rs 1,42,990

-Dell Precision 5470 starts at Rs 1,46,990

-Dell Precision 3470 starts at Rs 79,990

Processors

All the latest commercial devices listed above come equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors. They also include the latest connectivity options, including 5G and Intel Wi-Fi 6E.

The Latitude 9430 is an ultra-premium PC. Dell claims that it offers the world’s smallest 14-inch 16:10 display. And it has the best screen-to-body ratio on a 14-inch business PC. The laptop is available in new metallic graphite color, it also contains a new FHD camera.

The Latitude 7330 Ultralight configuration, Dell claims, is the world’s smallest and lightest 13.3-inch premium commercial laptop with a 16:9 display. The machine only weighs 0.967 kg.

The new Precision 5470, Dell claims is the world’s smallest, thinnest and most powerful 14-inch MWS. It comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, 64GB of DDR5 memory, 4TB of storage and a choice of NVIDIA RTX A1000 Graphics. The Precision 5470’s cooling system uses a new thermal management system that fits within the confines of the compact system. Dell uses a patented Dual Opposite Outlet fan with liquid polymer blades to help the system run at high speeds. Additionally, the company’s first bonded hinge architecture was developed to improve hot air exhaust.

The Precision 5570, also gets all these features and additionally comes with up to NVIDIA RTX A2000 Graphics.

The Precision workstations are equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and optional NVIDIA T550 (4GB) DDR6 Graphics. The 14-inch Precision 3470 comes with advanced thermal management with customizable thermal tables

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 29, 2022 2:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Spotify introduces 'Supergrouper' feature: Here's how it works
Apps
Spotify introduces 'Supergrouper' feature: Here's how it works
Google starts rolling out Android 13 Beta 3.3: Check details

News

Google starts rolling out Android 13 Beta 3.3: Check details

Samsung Galaxy M32 prices slashed by Rs 2,000 in India: Know details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M32 prices slashed by Rs 2,000 in India: Know details

Twitter given last chance to comply with IT rules in India

News

Twitter given last chance to comply with IT rules in India

Qualcomm expands Wi-Fi 7 front-end modules for PCs, wearables and mobiles

News

Qualcomm expands Wi-Fi 7 front-end modules for PCs, wearables and mobiles

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google starts rolling out Android 13 Beta 3.3: Check details

Twitter given last chance to comply with IT rules in India

Qualcomm expands Wi-Fi 7 front-end modules for PCs, wearables and mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2T sale date revealed : All you need to know

Nothing Phone (1) India price, specifications tipped ahead of July 12 launch

Twitter video downloader

New Crypto Tax from July 1: All you need to know about TDS on cryptocurrency

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Use WhatsApp to track menstrual cycle

Related Topics

Latest Videos

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?

Hands On

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?
How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video

Features

How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video
Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999