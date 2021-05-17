comscore Dell Precision series, Alienware m15 R6 with 11th Gen Intel CPUs launched: Details here
News

Dell Precision 3561, Precision 5560, Precision 5760, Precision 7560, Precision 7760, Alienware m15 R6 launched: Check details

Laptops

Dell Precision 3561, Precision 5560, Precision 5760, Precision 7560, Precision 7760 and Alienware m15 R6 powered by 11th Gen Intel CPUs launched. Here's everything you need to know.

Dell Precision

(Image: Dell)

Dell has launched its new Precision Series laptops including the Precision 3561, Precision 5560, Precision 5760, Precision 7560 and Precision 7760. Apart from these, the company has also launched its latest Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop. Also Read - Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before hackers attack your device

Dell Precision 3561, Precision 5560, Precision 5760, Precision 7560, Precision 7760, Alienware m15 R6: Price

Dell is yet to share the price and availability for its updated Precision lineup of laptops. The Alienware m15 R6 is priced at $1,299.99 (approximately Rs 95,500) and will be made available sometime in this summer. Also Read - Laptop guide: 5 best laptops under Rs 30,000 you can get for work from home

Alienware m15 R6: Specifications

Alienware m15 R6 sports a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 360Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 300 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB color gamut and Nvidia G-Sync support. The device is also being offered in a QHD variant, which comes with a 240Hz refresh rate, 2ms response time, 400 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus support. Also Read - Dell G15, G15 Ryzen Edition, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 launched

It is powered by up to the Intel 11th Gen Core i9-11900H processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The laptop comes bundled with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM along with up to 4TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system and is backed by an 86Whr battery. The laptop weighs in at 2.69kg.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, Bluetooth v5.2, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an RJ-45 Ethernet port.

Dell Precision 3561: Specifications

Dell Precision 3561 sports a 15.6-inch UHD display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. It comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB coverage. It is powered by up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i9-11950H processor or an Intel Xeon W-11855M processor paired with an Nvidia T600 GPU.

The device comes with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM along with up to a 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It comes with dual speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio Pro and is backed by up to a 96Whr battery.

Connectivity options include up to Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX210 2×2.11ax, Bluetooth v5.1, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45, uSD card reader and optional Smart Card.

Dell Precision 5560: Specifications

Dell Precision 5560 sports up to a 15.6-inch UHD+ InfinityEdge display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent AdobeRGB support, 99 percent DCI-P3 support, and Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i9-11950H processor or an Intel Xeon W-11955M processor paired with up to an Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU. The device comes with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM along with up to a 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. All of this is backed by an up to 86Whr battery.

Dell Precision 5760: Specifications

Dell Precision 5760 sports a 17-inch WLED UHD+ display with touch panel. The display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, 100 percent AdobeRGB, 99 percent DCI-P3, 500 nits of peak brightness, DisplayHDR 400 certification and Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i9-11950H processor or an Intel Xeon W-11955M processor paired with up to an Nvidia RTX A3000 GPU. The device features up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM along with up to 4TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. All of this is backed by an up to 97Whr battery.

Dell Precision 7560: Specifications

Dell Precision 7560 sports a 15.6-inch UHD display with a DisplayHDR 600 certification, 100 percent Adobe RGB, and 800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i9-11950H processor or an Intel Xeon W-11955M processor paired with up to an Nvidia RTX A5000 GPU. The compan bundles the device with up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM along with 4TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. All of this is backed by a 95Whr battery.

Connectivity options include Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Global 5G Modem, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (6GHz), Bluetooth v5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a Mini DisplayPort 1.4, a universal audio jack, an SD card slot, a smart card reader, and a micro SIM card slot.

Dell Precision 7760: Specifications

Dell Precision 7760 sports a 17.3-inch UHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness and a DisplayHDR 400 certification. CPU, GPU, RAM and storage options are similar to the Dell Precision 7560. The battery wattage is also the same.

  Published Date: May 17, 2021 11:01 AM IST

