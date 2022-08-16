comscore Dell XPS 13 2022 launched in India at Rs 99,990: Check specs, detailed pricing
News

Dell XPS 13 2022 launched in India at Rs 99,990: Check specs, other details

Laptops

Dell XPS 13 2022 has the smallest motherboard ever created and fitted in a Dell PC. Owing to this factor, the XPS 13 9315 is Dell's thinnest at just 13.99mm

Dell XPS 13 2022

New Dell Laptop

Dell has finally launched the new XPS 13 in India. This new XPS 13 is the thinnest and lightest XPS laptop in the line-up. The 13-inch XPS laptop comes equipped with 12th Gen Intel EVO processors. A 4-sided InfinityEdge display and an improved sound. In terms of design, it is more refine when compared to the previous iteration but the overall aesthetic remain the same with extremely slim bezels and an overall slim profile. Dell claims the new XPS will come with improved battery life and a more comfortable typing experience.

Dell XPS 13 (2022) Pricing and Availability

The new Dell XPS 13 (9315) will be available in three different configurations starting from a price of Rs 99,990, going all the way to Rs 1,29,990 for the highest specced model.
Model

XPS 13 (9315) with 12th Generation Intel EVO i5 1230U (12MB Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 10 cores) | 8GB RAM | 256 SSD: Rs 99,990

XPS 13 (9315) with 12th Generation Intel EVO i5 1230U (12MB Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 10 cores) | 16GB RAM | 512 SSD at Rs 1,19,990

XPS 13 (9315) with 12th Generation Intel EVO i7 1250U (12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 10 cores) | 16GB RAM | 512 SSD at Rs 1,29,990

Availability: The new XPS 13 is available for purchase on Dell.com from 16th August 2022 and select DES (Dell Exclusive Stores) starting 25th August 2022.

Performance and Profile

The new XPS 13 has a ‘miniaturized’ motherboard which is 1.8x smaller than the one found in the previous XPS 13 (2021). It’s the smallest motherboard ever created and fitted for a Dell PC. Owing to this factor, the XPS 13 9315 is Dell’s thinnest at just 13.99mm and lightest at just 1.17kg. In terms of battery, Dell has managed to make use of the smaller motherboard to fit a bigger 51Whr battery and with Express Charge. Users can get their device charged up to 80% in less than an hour.

Display and Construction

The XPS 13 has a 4-sided InfinityEdge display with an FHD+ screen. The screen gets Eyesafe technology to manage light energy at the source, reducing harmful blue light. Furthermore, the laptop gets larger speakers that enable louder sound, deeper bass, according to Dell. The Dell XPS 13 laptop is entirely made from CNC machined aluminium and glass. The laptop’s Sky-coloured tinted metal.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, MD and General Manager, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said, “At Dell Technologies, our mission is to provide consumers with PCs that are an extension of their personalities and help them get things done seamlessly. This approach is exemplified by our new XPS 13. Not only is it the thinnest and lightest XPS 13 in the portfolio, but it’s also a device packed with exactly the features needed by today’s on-the-go users in a miniaturised yet effective manner.”

  • Published Date: August 16, 2022 4:46 PM IST

Dell XPS 13 2022 launched in India at Rs 99,990: Check specs, other details

