Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 listed on Amazon India; launch on July 8

Dell is set to launch new XPS laptops in India on July 8. Ahead of the launch, Amazon India has spilled the beans on these new devices. A listing on Amazon India has confirmed that Dell will launch the new XPS 13 and XPS 15 models in India. These will be the newest addition to Dell's XPS lineup in the country. It will come at a time when most people are working from home and looking for new laptops to get work done.

Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 India launch: What we know

Dell has already sent out media invites for the launch of XPS 13 and XPS 15 on July 8. However, it had not revealed that these models will go on sale via Amazon India. The listing does not reveal the models but it does look like the XPS 13 9300 and XPS 15 9500 are the models being launched in India next week. There is no mention about the configuration options that will be available at the time of launch.

Dell XPS 13 9300 and XPS 15 9500 start at $999 and $1,299 in the US. However, in India, these laptops will debut in the most premium end of the price segment. The XPS 13 9300 will compete with Apple MacBook Air and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. The XPS 15 9500, on the other hand, will compete against the updated 16-inch MacBook Pro from Apple. These are two distinct devices aimed at two distinct user segments and will showcase the best of Windows ecosystem.

Dell XPS 13 comes equipped with either 10th gen Core i5 or Core i7 processor, upto 16GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage. There is a 13.4-inch display with touch or non-touch option and optional 4K resolution. Starting at just 1.2kg for non-touch and 1.27kg for touch option, the XPS 13 9300 is undoubtedly the best design yet from Dell. The company pioneered the idea of thin bezel laptops with InfinityEdge display design. The XPS 13 9300 nails it with a webcam now placed at the right spot as well.

The XPS 15 9500 is the workhorse that can run productivity applications on the go. It is meant for creative professionals and video editors who want best-in-class performance without having to carry a desktop around. These come with 15.6-inch 4K displays with 500 nits of brightness. The configuration includes up to 10th gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 64GB RAM, 1TB SSD and weighs around 2.05kg.