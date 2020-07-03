comscore Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 listed on Amazon India; launch on July 8 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 listed on Amazon India; launch set for July 8
News

Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 listed on Amazon India; launch set for July 8

Laptops

With the XPS 13 and XPS 15, Dell will target those working from home and creative professionals looking for a powerful yet lightweight notebook.

  • Updated: July 3, 2020 2:00 PM IST
Dell XPS 13 specs

Dell is set to launch new XPS laptops in India on July 8. Ahead of the launch, Amazon India has spilled the beans on these new devices. A listing on Amazon India has confirmed that Dell will launch the new XPS 13 and XPS 15 models in India. These will be the newest addition to Dell’s XPS lineup in the country. It will come at a time when most people are working from home and looking for new laptops to get work done. Also Read - Mi Notebook 14 vs HP 14s vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 vs Dell Inspirion 14: Price in India, specs compared

Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 India launch: What we know

Dell has already sent out media invites for the launch of XPS 13 and XPS 15 on July 8. However, it had not revealed that these models will go on sale via Amazon India. The listing does not reveal the models but it does look like the XPS 13 9300 and XPS 15 9500 are the models being launched in India next week. There is no mention about the configuration options that will be available at the time of launch. Also Read - Flipkart Back-To-College Sale brings deals on laptops by HP, Dell, Acer, Lenovo and more

Dell XPS 13 9300 and XPS 15 9500 start at $999 and $1,299 in the US. However, in India, these laptops will debut in the most premium end of the price segment. The XPS 13 9300 will compete with Apple MacBook Air and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. The XPS 15 9500, on the other hand, will compete against the updated 16-inch MacBook Pro from Apple. These are two distinct devices aimed at two distinct user segments and will showcase the best of Windows ecosystem. Also Read - Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 with InfinityEdge display and 10th gen Intel processors launched: Price, Specifications

Dell XPS 13 comes equipped with either 10th gen Core i5 or Core i7 processor, upto 16GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage. There is a 13.4-inch display with touch or non-touch option and optional 4K resolution. Starting at just 1.2kg for non-touch and 1.27kg for touch option, the XPS 13 9300 is undoubtedly the best design yet from Dell. The company pioneered the idea of thin bezel laptops with InfinityEdge display design. The XPS 13 9300 nails it with a webcam now placed at the right spot as well.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for Honor and Huawei to follow suit

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for Honor and Huawei to follow suit

The XPS 15 9500 is the workhorse that can run productivity applications on the go. It is meant for creative professionals and video editors who want best-in-class performance without having to carry a desktop around. These come with 15.6-inch 4K displays with 500 nits of brightness. The configuration includes up to 10th gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 64GB RAM, 1TB SSD and weighs around 2.05kg.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 3, 2020 1:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 3, 2020 2:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
News
Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event leaks ahead of launch

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event leaks ahead of launch

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

News

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

TikTok's Indian alternative 'Chingari' crosses over 10 million downloads in 22 days

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 listed on Amazon India; launch on July 8

Laptops

Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 listed on Amazon India; launch on July 8
Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others

Opinions

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others
Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM
कैसा है भारत में लॉन्च Xiaomi का पहला लैपटॉप Mi Notebook 14 Series

हैंड्स ऑन

कैसा है भारत में लॉन्च Xiaomi का पहला लैपटॉप Mi Notebook 14 Series
Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition sale today at 12PM

Laptops

Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Buds Q ने पहली सेल में किया धमाल, कुछ ही मिनटों में कंपनी ने बेचे इतने ईयरबड्स

चीन ने भारत में 59 ऐप पर रोक लगाने को ‘पक्षपातपूर्ण’ बताया, अब कर रहा है ये रिक्वेस्ट

TikTok के देसी विकल्प Chingari App एक करोड़ बार हुआ डाउनलोड

ROG Phone 3 इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

PUBG गेम हुआ बैन, जानें क्या है वजह

Latest Videos

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

News

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
News
Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know
OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

News

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details
Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch
TikTok's Indian alternative 'Chingari' crosses over 10 million downloads in 22 days

News

TikTok's Indian alternative 'Chingari' crosses over 10 million downloads in 22 days

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers