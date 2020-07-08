Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India

Dell has launched the XPS 13 9300 and XPS 15 9500 in India. The XPS 13 9300 was first launched globally early this year at CES 2020. The XPS 15 9500, on the other hand, was launched in May. While XPS 13 is nearly six months old, the XPS 15 is a brand new device. With XPS 13 and XPS 15, Dell has trimmed the bezels to a bare minimum. In fact, the company has gone as far as to shave the bottom bezel as well. This allows for a laptop with not only big display but a smaller form factor. Also Read - Acer refreshes its Predator gaming lineup with new desktops, laptops, mouse and gaming chair

Dell XPS 13 9300: Price in India, Specifications

Dell XPS 13 is now available in India starting at Rs 1,44,807 including GST. The laptop will be available for purchase on Amazon India and at select Dell Exclusive Stores in the country. The XPS 13 is all about its design, which is exquisite from every imaginable angle. It houses a 13.4-inch display in a 11-inch form factor and is widely considered to be the best Windows laptop in the market right now. It is also the first-ever laptop from Dell with a four-sided InfinityEdge display. The company says it has a 2 percent smaller form factor and a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi NoteBook, Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition laptops launched in India; check details

While it is thinner and has a smaller form factor, the laptop itself offers more screen space. Dell is using a 13.4-inch panel with 16:10 aspect ratio. The XPS 13 offers a 4K UHD+ panel with VESA certified DisplayHDR 400 for over 16 million colors and 500 nits of brightness. It also covers 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. There is also a 0.65 percent anti-reflective coating that will allow for less glare while working outdoors or under bright light. It comes in Platinum Silver with black carbon fiber palm rest or frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest. Also Read - Work from Home: Best laptops from Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo and others

It is powered by 10th generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor coupled with Intel Iris Plus graphics. There is 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The notebook weighs 1.27Kg and is under 15mm in terms of thickness. Dell achieved this by switching two Thunderbolt 3, one microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack for ports. Dell also includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter in the box. With XPS 13, Dell will compete against Apple MacBook Air and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 in India.

Dell XPS 15 9500: Price in India, Specifications

In India, Dell XPS 15 9500 starts from Rs 1,86,072 including GST and will be available starting 12:00PM IST today. It will also be available via Amazon India and select Dell Exclusive Stores. With the XPS 15 9500, we are looking at a portable workstation aimed at creative professionals. It has a 15.6-inch 4K UHD display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The display covers 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut and 94 percent of DCIP3 color gamut with 500 nits of brightness. This is also one of the few laptops with Dolby Vision certified display.

With a screen-to-body ratio of 92.9 percent, the XPS 15 looks smaller for a performance-oriented notebook. It comes equipped with 10th gen Intel Core H-series processors and discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. There is also quad speaker setup with up-firing and top-mounted mics are designed for better video conferencing. These laptops also come with EyeSafe technology to reduce harmful blue light and maintain the color. Dell says the XPS 15 9500 will be available in Platinum Silver color with black carbon fiber palm rest.