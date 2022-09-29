comscore Dell XPS 13 9315 debuts in India with 3K display and 2-in-1 design
News

Dell XPS 13 9315 notebook with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India; Price starts at 1,39,990

Laptops

Dell has launched a new 2-in-1 notebook in its XPS lineup. The all-new Dell XPS 13 9315 sports a compact 13-inch display and is powered by 12th generation Intel processors.

Dell XPS 13 9315

Dell on Thursday announced the all-new XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop in India. The Dell XPS 13 comes with a compact design offering a 3K resolution and sRGB color space. It comes powered by Intel’s 12th generation processor and has up to 1TB of SSD storage. Also Read - Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The new notebook comes in the premium segment priced between Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 2,00,000. Also Read - Dell launches new Latitude, Precision series laptops in India: Check detailed pricing

Dell XPS 13 9315 specifications

The Dell XPS 13 9315 is a new laptop by the American giant. It comes with a 2-in-1 design, allowing you to use it as both laptop and a tablet device. Also Read - Dell G15 5520, Dell G15 5521 SE launched in India starting at Rs. 85,990

Dell XPS 13 9315 3

Interestingly, it also comes with a Stylus pen support that has 4,096 pressure-sensitive points. It comes with an in-built tile feature that allows it to be located even if it’s lost somewhere at your home.

The notebook boasts a compact design that’s thin and lightweight. It sports a 13-inch display that has relatively thin bezels on all four sides. The display has a whopping 3K resolution and covers 100 percent sRGB color space. It has 500 nits of brightness and features Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It has three angle support, 100 degrees, 112.5 degrees, and 125 degrees. The notebook comes powered by the 12th generation Intel Core processors, specifically, the i5-1230U and i7-1250U. There’s Intel Iris Xe GPU for graphics. It has up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The device boots on Windows 11 out of the box.

There’s an 11MP camera on the back with 4K support and a 5MP webcam with 1080p support for video calls and meetings. As for the audio, it has a 4W stereo speaker setup. It comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support for connectivity. There are also two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Dell XPS 13 9315 price in India, availability

Coming to the pricing, the Dell XPS 13 9315 is priced at Rs 1,39,990 for the Intel Core i5 variant and Rs 1,64,990 for the Intel Core i7 variant. The notebook will be available for purchase from Dell’s official online stores and authorized shops in the country.

  • Published Date: September 29, 2022 9:33 PM IST
