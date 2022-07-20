comscore Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop launched in India: Check price, specs
News

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Laptops

The newly launched Dell laptop comes at a starting price of Rs 1,59,990 and it will be available in India exclusively via Amazon India as a part of its Amazon Prime Day Sale.

XPS 13 Plus 9920

Image: Dell

Dell today added another laptop to its XPS-series of two-in-one laptops in India. The company today launched the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop in India today. This laptop comes with the 12th Gen Intel Core 28W processor, a four-sided InfinityEdge display, a quad speaker setup and fast charging technology among other things. Also Read - Windows hacks: How to reset password in Windows 11

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 price and availability

The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 will be available in India in two variants. While the variant with Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage space will be available at a price of Rs 1,59,990, the variant with Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage space will be available at a price of Rs 1,79,990. Also Read - Windows hacks: How to factory reset your Windows 11 PC

As far as availability is concerned, the newly launched laptop will be available for purchase starting July 23, 2022 via Dell.com, select Dell Exclusive Stores, and Amazon India as a part of its Amazon Prime Day Sale. Also Read - Dell launches new Latitude, Precision series laptops in India: Check detailed pricing

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 specifications and specifications

Coming to features and specifications, the newly launched Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop is made of CNC machined aluminum and glass. It also features a glass touchpad which the company says uses force pad haptics to provide a targeted, reactive sensation to touch.

Talking about the internals, the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 features a 13.4-inch UHD+ 4k+ four-sided InfinityEdge touch screen display with a resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels and 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Intel’s 12th Generation Intel Core processor in i5-1240P and i7-1260P configuration. This processor is coupled with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage space. It runs Microsoft Windows 11 Home operating system.

As far as battery is concerned, the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop is backed by a 55WHr battery with support for 60W AC adapter and Express Charge technology, which Dell says can get the laptop to about 80 percent of battery life in less than an hour. On the audio front, the laptop has studio quality tuning with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio. It also has a quad-speaker design with 8W of output and a dual microphone array that has been optimised with Waves MaxxVoice.

For connectivity, the laptop has Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

  • Published Date: July 20, 2022 5:16 PM IST

