Dell XPS 15, 17 accidentally leak revealing upward-facing speakers and more; check details

The new Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops feature a new design and larger trackpads.

  • Published: April 8, 2020 7:34 PM IST
Laptop manufacturer Dell has two much-awaited releases on the way. These are the Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17. The elder brothers to the popular XPS 13 were reportedly leaked by accident on the Dell website recently and revealed the first look at these machines. The images have since been taken down but not before a few users could capture them.

Thanks to u/WesolyKubecze, we have images of the upcoming XPS 15 and the XPS 17. The company was expected to launch the refresh to the XPS 15 alongside the new XPS 13 but that did not happen. Meanwhile, the Dell XPS 17 has had rumors popping about it every now and then for about a year now.

Dell XPS 15, 17: What’s new?

On the right, we have the 2020 Dell XPS 15 and the XPS 17. The laptops on the bottom of the image are expected to be other options in Dell’s Precision line. The half-open laptop on the left is seen with a Numpad, which is something Dell has missed out on for a while.

Other changes include the positioning of the ports. These are pretty close to the front of the chassis on the lower laptops. However, on the Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17, they are placed further behind. This is likely to accommodate the larger battery that puts the logic board on the XPS series behind. Moreover, the Precision series laptops also appear thicker.

The images do not reveal any specifications of the upcoming laptops. However, it does confirm a few design elements. The most noticeable element is the lack of a USB-A port on the side of the Dell XPS laptops. This has been an increasingly common trend with modern laptops that prefer USB-C over USB-A. Adding to this, the 2020 Dell XPS 13 already ditches the USB-A port. Also missing in the pictures are proprietary power ports. This could mean that the laptops are powered exclusively via USB-C.

The photographs, however, do show full-sized SD-card slots on the Dell XPS 17. There are also what look like upward-facing speakers on either side of the keyboards. On the Dell XPS 15, you can see a bigger trackpad and larger arrow keys, along with a nearly bezel-less design. We should get to know more about these laptops in the near future.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2020 7:34 PM IST

