Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 tipped to launch this week

Dell is set to challenge Apple and Microsoft in the performance laptop market in a big way this week. Last week, Apple launched an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th generation Intel Core processors and Magic Keyboard. Microsoft soon released the Surface Book 3 with 10th gen Core processors and NVIDIA graphics. The launch of these two devices have made the market for performance laptops interesting once again. Dell wants to add its own touch with the launch of new XPS laptops.

The company is expected to unveil XPS 15 and XPS 17 to compete with Apple MacBook Pro lineup. Forbes reports that these two models will debut "mid-week" without offering additional information. We recommend taking this with a grain of salt since it does not provide any source or details behind that information. However, the number of leaks that we have seen hints at the imminent launch of these models. With Apple and Microsoft ready to ship its flagship laptops, Dell can play spoilsport here.

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 launch tipped for this week

Ahead of their launch, Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 have leaked multiple times revealing key information. Dell's own French website posted details about these two devices before pulling down the listing. That listing not only confirmed key specifications but also design changes. We are looking at a flagship laptop that delivers performance and builds on design of the existing XPS 13 lineup. They are certainly proving to be a valid threat to Apple MacBook Pro that professional users prefer for their on-the-go work.

Dell XPS 15 9500, according to the listing by Dell France, will feature an edge-to-edge display and compact form factor. The laptop will weigh only 1.8kgs and measure 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches in dimensions. In other words, the XPS 15 9500 won’t be as thin as the 16-inch MacBook Pro but will be lighter. This model will also feature two top-firing speakers placed on either side of the keyboard. The listing revealed at least two configurations with Core i7-10875H or Core i9-10885H CPU.

It will be limited to GeForce GTX 1650Ti but there is an option for up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Dell XPS 17 has the same CPU listed as the XPS 15 9500 but maxes out with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. This could become the true rival to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The listing revealed that there is a choice of a 1080p non-touch display and a 4K touch display. It also seems to have support for Windows Hello facial recognition system. The XPS 17 9700, according to the listing, will weigh around 5.5 pounds or 2.49 kgs.